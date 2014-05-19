Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.25% 06.25% 06.25% (May 16) 1000 05.00/05.75 03.75/04.25 01.25/01.50 07.77% 07.77% 07.77% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.25/12.25 50.25/52.25 89.00/91.00 122.50/124.50 1100 11.00/12.00 50.50/51.50 90.00/91.00 124.00/125.00 1200 10.50/12.00 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 123.00/125.00 1300 11.00/12.50 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 123.00/125.00 1400 11.00/12.50 50.25/52.25 89.50/91.50 123.50/125.50 1500 11.00/12.50 50.00/52.00 89.50/91.50 123.50/125.50 1600 11.00/12.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 124.50/126.50 1715 11.00/12.50 50.50/52.50 90.25/92.25 124.50/126.50 (C1osing May 16) 1715 12.50/14.00 52.00/54.00 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 196.50/198.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 1100 162.00/164.00 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.00/269.00 1200 162.00/164.00 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 267.00/269.00 1300 162.00/164.00 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 1400 162.50/164.50 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 1500 162.50/164.50 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 1600 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 233.00/235.00 270.00/272.00 1715 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 233.00/235.00 270.00/272.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 165.50/167.50 202.00/204.00 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.50/301.50 331.00/333.00 367.00/369.00 408.50/410.50 1100 301.00/303.00 332.50/334.50 368.50/370.50 410.00/412.00 1200 301.00/303.00 332.00/334.00 367.50/369.50 409.00/411.00 1300 301.50/303.50 333.00/335.00 368.50/370.50 410.00/412.00 1400 301.50/303.50 332.50/334.50 368.00/370.00 409.50/411.50 1500 301.50/303.50 332.50/334.50 368.00/370.00 409.50/411.50 1600 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 412.00/414.00 1715 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 412.00/414.00 (C1osing May 16) 1715 307.00/309.00 339.00/341.00 375.50/377.50 418.00/420.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.02% 7.94% 7.82% 7.70% 7.60% 7.51% 1100 7.96% 7.95% 7.87% 7.73% 7.64% 7.56% 1200 7.95% 7.93% 7.84% 7.73% 7.65% 7.57% 1300 7.97% 7.93% 7.84% 7.73% 7.66% 7.58% 1400 8.01% 7.97% 7.88% 7.76% 7.67% 7.59% 1500 7.97% 7.95% 7.87% 7.75% 7.66% 7.58% 1600 8.03% 8.00% 7.92% 7.81% 7.73% 7.65% 1715 8.03% 8.01% 7.92% 7.81% 7.72% 7.65% (C1osing May 16) 1715 8.05% 7.99% 7.93% 7.80% 7.71% 7.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.41% 7.36% 7.33% 7.41% 7.45% 1100 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.35% 7.42% 7.46% 1200 7.49% 7.44% 7.38% 7.34% 7.41% 7.45% 1300 7.50% 7.45% 7.40% 7.36% 7.43% 7.46% 1400 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.35% 7.42% 7.46% 1500 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.34% 7.41% 7.45% 1600 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.39% 7.45% 7.48% 1715 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.38% 7.45% 7.48% (C1osing May 16) 1715 7.56% 7.51% 7.47% 7.43% 7.50% 7.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.5900/58.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com