Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.24% 06.24% 06.24% (May 19) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.25% 06.25% 06.25% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.00 50.50/52.50 91.00/93.00 125.50/127.50 1100 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1200 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1300 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1400 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 127.00/129.00 1500 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1600 10.00/11.50 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 1715 10.00/11.00 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 (C1osing May 19) 1715 11.00/12.50 50.50/52.50 90.25/92.25 124.50/126.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 165.50/167.50 202.50/204.50 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 1100 167.00/169.00 204.00/206.00 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1200 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 236.50/238.50 274.50/276.50 1300 166.50/168.50 204.00/206.00 237.00/239.00 275.50/277.50 1400 167.50/169.50 205.00/207.00 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 1500 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 1600 167.50/169.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 1715 167.50/169.50 205.50/207.50 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 (C1osing May 19) 1715 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 233.00/235.00 270.00/272.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.00/309.00 338.50/340.50 374.00/376.00 416.00/418.00 1100 309.50/311.50 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 419.50/421.50 1200 309.50/311.50 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 419.50/421.50 1300 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 379.00/381.00 421.00/423.00 1400 313.00/315.00 345.50/347.50 382.00/384.00 424.50/426.50 1500 313.00/315.00 345.50/347.50 382.00/384.00 424.50/426.50 1600 313.50/315.50 346.00/348.00 382.50/384.50 425.00/427.00 1715 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 383.00/385.00 426.00/428.00 (C1osing May 19) 1715 304.00/306.00 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 412.00/414.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.27% 8.20% 8.07% 7.95% 7.86% 7.76% 1100 8.23% 8.23% 8.12% 8.01% 7.90% 7.81% 1200 8.21% 8.21% 8.10% 7.97% 7.88% 7.78% 1300 8.22% 8.22% 8.11% 7.98% 7.89% 7.80% 1400 8.22% 8.21% 8.13% 8.02% 7.93% 7.84% 1500 8.21% 8.21% 8.11% 7.99% 7.92% 7.84% 1600 8.22% 8.21% 8.11% 8.01% 7.94% 7.85% 1715 8.22% 8.22% 8.12% 8.02% 7.95% 7.87% (C1osing May 19) 1715 8.03% 8.01% 7.92% 7.81% 7.72% 7.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.67% 7.61% 7.54% 7.49% 7.55% 7.58% 1100 7.72% 7.65% 7.59% 7.54% 7.61% 7.62% 1200 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.53% 7.59% 7.60% 1300 7.73% 7.68% 7.62% 7.57% 7.63% 7.64% 1400 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.62% 7.68% 7.69% 1500 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.62% 7.68% 7.69% 1600 7.78% 7.74% 7.68% 7.63% 7.70% 7.70% 1715 7.81% 7.76% 7.70% 7.65% 7.72% 7.73% (C1osing May 19) 1715 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.38% 7.45% 7.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.6300/58.6400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com