Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.20% 06.20% 06.20% (May 20) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.24% 06.24% 06.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 49.00/51.00 90.00/92.00 125.75/127.75 1100 08.50/10.00 49.50/51.50 90.25/92.25 125.50/127.50 1200 08.75/10.25 49.50/51.50 90.75/92.50 125.50/127.25 1300 08.75/09.75 49.25/51.25 90.00/92.00 125.00/127.00 1400 08.50/10.00 49.25/51.25 90.00/92.00 125.00/127.00 1500 08.50/10.00 49.25/51.25 90.00/92.00 125.00/127.00 1600 08.50/10.00 49.00/51.00 89.75/91.75 124.75/126.75 1715 08.75/09.75 49.50/50.50 89.50/91.50 124.50/126.50 (C1osing May 20) 1715 10.00/11.00 50.50/52.50 91.50/93.50 126.50/128.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.75/168.75 205.25/207.25 238.75/240.75 277.75/279.75 1100 167.00/169.00 205.00/207.00 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 1200 166.50/168.50 204.50/206.50 237.50/239.50 276.50/278.50 1300 166.00/168.00 204.00/206.00 237.00/239.00 275.50/277.50 1400 166.00/168.00 204.00/206.00 237.00/239.00 276.00/278.00 1500 166.00/168.00 203.50/205.50 236.50/238.50 275.00/277.00 1600 165.75/167.75 203.50/205.50 236.50/238.50 275.00/277.00 1715 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 236.50/238.50 275.00/277.00 (C1osing May 20) 1715 167.50/169.50 205.50/207.50 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.75/315.75 346.25/348.25 382.75/384.75 425.25/427.25 1100 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 383.00/385.00 426.00/428.00 1200 312.50/314.50 344.50/346.50 381.00/383.00 423.50/425.50 1300 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 379.50/381.50 422.00/424.00 1400 311.00/313.00 343.00/345.00 379.50/381.50 422.00/424.00 1500 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 421.00/423.00 1600 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 421.00/423.00 1715 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 378.00/380.00 420.50/422.50 (C1osing May 20) 1715 314.00/316.00 346.50/348.50 383.00/385.00 426.00/428.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.16% 8.18% 8.11% 8.02% 7.95% 7.88% 1100 8.25% 8.22% 8.11% 8.04% 7.96% 7.90% 1200 8.26% 8.24% 8.10% 8.01% 7.93% 7.84% 1300 8.21% 8.19% 8.07% 7.99% 7.91% 7.83% 1400 8.22% 8.20% 8.08% 8.00% 7.92% 7.84% 1500 8.21% 8.20% 8.08% 8.00% 7.90% 7.82% 1600 8.17% 8.17% 8.06% 7.98% 7.90% 7.81% 1715 8.17% 8.15% 8.04% 7.97% 7.89% 7.81% (C1osing May 20) 1715 8.22% 8.22% 8.12% 8.02% 7.95% 7.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.81% 7.76% 7.70% 7.65% 7.71% 7.70% 1100 7.82% 7.77% 7.72% 7.66% 7.73% 7.72% 1200 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.61% 7.68% 7.67% 1300 7.75% 7.70% 7.63% 7.58% 7.66% 7.65% 1400 7.77% 7.71% 7.64% 7.59% 7.66% 7.66% 1500 7.74% 7.68% 7.62% 7.57% 7.64% 7.64% 1600 7.74% 7.68% 7.61% 7.57% 7.64% 7.63% 1715 7.74% 7.68% 7.61% 7.56% 7.63% 7.63% (C1osing May 20) 1715 7.81% 7.76% 7.70% 7.65% 7.72% 7.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.7750/58.7850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com