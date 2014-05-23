Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.90/07.15 01.15/01.40 04.75/05.75 07.35% 07.16% 07.40% (May 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.20% 06.20% 06.20% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 44.75/46.25 86.00/88.00 121.50/123.50 1100 03.50/04.50 44.00/46.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1200 03.50/04.50 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 121.00/123.00 1300 03.50/04.50 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 121.00/123.00 1400 03.00/05.00 44.00/46.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1500 03.50/04.50 44.00/46.00 85.00/87.50 121.00/123.00 1600 03.50/04.50 44.50/45.50 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1715 03.50/04.50 44.50/45.50 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing May 21) 1715 08.75/09.75 49.50/50.50 89.50/91.50 124.50/126.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.75/164.75 201.00/203.00 234.00/236.00 273.00/275.00 1100 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 234.00/236.00 273.00/275.00 1200 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 1300 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 274.00/276.00 1400 162.00/164.00 201.00/203.00 234.50/236.50 274.00/276.00 1500 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 274.50/276.50 1600 162.00/164.00 201.00/203.00 234.50/236.50 273.50/275.50 1715 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 274.00/276.00 (C1osing May 21) 1715 165.50/167.50 203.50/205.50 236.50/238.50 275.00/277.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 308.50/310.50 341.00/343.00 377.50/379.50 420.00/422.00 1100 308.50/310.50 341.00/343.00 377.50/379.50 420.00/422.00 1200 310.00/312.00 342.50/344.50 379.00/381.00 421.50/423.50 1300 309.50/311.50 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 421.00/423.00 1400 309.00/311.00 341.50/343.50 377.50/379.50 420.00/422.00 1500 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 378.50/380.50 421.00/423.00 1600 308.50/310.50 340.50/342.50 376.50/378.50 418.50/420.50 1715 309.00/311.00 341.00/343.00 377.00/379.00 419.00/421.00 (C1osing May 21) 1715 310.00/312.00 342.00/344.00 378.00/380.00 420.50/422.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.34% 8.34% 8.21% 8.10% 8.02% 7.91% 1100 8.25% 8.24% 8.14% 8.06% 8.00% 7.91% 1200 8.34% 8.30% 8.18% 8.09% 8.04% 7.95% 1300 8.35% 8.31% 8.19% 8.10% 8.05% 7.96% 1400 8.26% 8.26% 8.16% 8.08% 8.04% 7.95% 1500 8.26% 8.28% 8.19% 8.10% 8.06% 7.96% 1600 8.25% 8.25% 8.15% 8.07% 8.03% 7.94% 1715 8.26% 8.26% 8.19% 8.10% 8.06% 7.96% (C1osing May 21) 1715 8.17% 8.15% 8.04% 7.97% 7.89% 7.81% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.83% 7.78% 7.72% 7.66% 7.75% 7.72% 1100 7.83% 7.78% 7.72% 7.66% 7.75% 7.74% 1200 7.88% 7.82% 7.76% 7.70% 7.78% 7.77% 1300 7.88% 7.82% 7.75% 7.70% 7.78% 7.77% 1400 7.88% 7.81% 7.75% 7.68% 7.77% 7.75% 1500 7.89% 7.83% 7.76% 7.70% 7.78% 7.77% 1600 7.86% 7.79% 7.71% 7.65% 7.73% 7.72% 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.73% 7.67% 7.75% 7.74% (C1osing May 21) 1715 7.74% 7.68% 7.61% 7.56% 7.63% 7.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.4675/58.4775 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com