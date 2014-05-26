Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.50 04.50/05.50 N/A 07.02% 07.02% N/A (May 22) 1000 05.90/07.15 01.15/01.40 04.75/05.75 07.35% 07.16% 07.40% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 121.50/123.50 1100 03.50/04.50 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 121.50/123.50 1200 03.50/04.50 44.50/46.50 85.50/87.50 121.50/123.50 1300 03.50/04.50 44.75/45.75 85.50/87.50 122.00/124.00 1400 03.50/04.50 44.00/46.00 85.00/87.00 121.50/123.50 1500 03.75/04.25 45.00/46.25 86.00/87.50 122.25/123.75 1600 03.50/04.50 45.00/46.00 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1715 03.50/04.50 45.00/47.00 87.00/89.00 124.00/126.00 (C1osing May 22) 1715 03.50/04.50 44.50/45.50 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 203.00/205.00 237.00/239.00 276.50/278.50 1100 163.50/165.50 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 276.00/278.00 1200 163.50/165.50 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 276.00/278.00 1300 164.50/166.50 204.50/206.50 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 1400 164.00/166.00 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 277.50/279.50 1500 164.50/166.50 205.00/207.00 239.50/241.50 279.25/281.25 1600 166.50/168.50 207.50/209.50 242.50/244.50 283.50/285.50 1715 167.00/169.00 208.50/210.50 243.50/245.50 284.50/286.50 (C1osing May 22) 1715 162.50/164.50 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 274.00/276.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.50/314.50 345.00/347.00 381.50/383.50 424.00/426.00 1100 311.50/313.50 343.50/345.50 380.00/382.00 422.00/424.00 1200 311.50/313.50 343.50/345.50 380.00/382.00 422.00/424.00 1300 313.00/315.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 423.00/425.00 1400 313.00/315.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 423.00/425.00 1500 315.00/317.00 346.50/348.50 382.50/384.50 424.00/426.00 1600 319.50/321.50 352.00/354.00 388.50/390.50 430.50/432.50 1715 320.50/322.50 353.00/355.00 389.50/391.50 431.50/433.50 (C1osing May 22) 1715 309.00/311.00 341.00/343.00 377.00/379.00 419.00/421.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.31% 8.22% 8.15% 8.11% 8.03% 1100 8.34% 8.30% 8.22% 8.14% 8.11% 8.01% 1200 8.35% 8.31% 8.22% 8.15% 8.11% 8.01% 1300 8.31% 8.30% 8.25% 8.20% 8.17% 8.08% 1400 8.26% 8.26% 8.22% 8.18% 8.15% 8.06% 1500 8.38% 8.34% 8.26% 8.20% 8.19% 8.12% 1600 8.36% 8.41% 8.36% 8.30% 8.30% 8.22% 1715 8.44% 8.44% 8.38% 8.32% 8.32% 8.24% (C1osing May 22) 1715 8.26% 8.26% 8.19% 8.10% 8.06% 7.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.95% 7.89% 7.82% 7.76% 7.84% 7.82% 1100 7.93% 7.86% 7.78% 7.72% 7.80% 7.77% 1200 7.93% 7.87% 7.79% 7.73% 7.80% 7.77% 1300 7.98% 7.91% 7.82% 7.75% 7.82% 7.79% 1400 7.98% 7.91% 7.83% 7.75% 7.82% 7.79% 1500 8.03% 7.96% 7.86% 7.78% 7.84% 7.81% 1600 8.15% 8.08% 7.99% 7.91% 7.97% 7.93% 1715 8.17% 8.09% 8.00% 7.92% 7.97% 7.93% (C1osing May 22) 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.73% 7.67% 7.75% 7.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.5200/58.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com