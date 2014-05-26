Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 06.24% (May 23) 1000 04.50/05.50 04.50/05.50 N/A 07.02% 07.02% N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.00/125.00 1100 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 86.00/88.00 124.00/126.00 1200 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1300 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1400 02.25/03.25 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1500 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1600 02.00/03.00 43.50/45.50 85.50/87.50 123.50/125.50 1715 02.00/03.00 44.00/45.00 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 (C1osing May 23) 1715 03.50/04.50 45.00/47.00 87.00/89.00 124.00/126.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.00/169.00 209.00/211.00 244.50/246.50 286.00/288.00 1100 169.00/171.00 211.00/213.00 247.00/249.00 289.00/291.00 1200 168.00/170.00 210.00/212.00 246.00/248.00 288.00/290.00 1300 168.50/170.50 210.50/212.50 246.50/248.50 288.50/290.50 1400 168.00/170.00 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 289.50/291.50 1500 168.00/170.00 210.00/212.00 247.50/249.50 289.50/291.50 1600 168.50/170.50 211.00/213.00 248.50/250.50 291.00/293.00 1715 167.00/169.00 208.00/210.00 245.50/247.50 287.50/289.50 (C1osing May 23) 1715 167.00/169.00 208.50/210.50 243.50/245.50 284.50/286.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.00/324.00 354.50/356.50 391.00/393.00 433.00/435.00 1100 325.00/327.00 357.00/359.00 393.50/395.50 436.00/438.00 1200 324.00/326.00 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 434.50/436.50 1300 325.00/327.00 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 435.50/437.50 1400 325.50/327.50 357.50/359.50 393.50/395.50 436.00/438.00 1500 326.00/328.00 358.00/360.00 394.00/396.00 436.00/438.00 1600 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 396.00/398.00 438.00/440.00 1715 324.00/326.00 356.50/358.50 392.50/394.50 434.50/436.50 (C1osing May 23) 1715 320.50/322.50 353.00/355.00 389.50/391.50 431.50/433.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.44% 8.41% 8.39% 8.40% 8.33% 1100 8.40% 8.47% 8.47% 8.48% 8.47% 8.40% 1200 8.40% 8.42% 8.43% 8.42% 8.43% 8.36% 1300 8.40% 8.42% 8.43% 8.45% 8.45% 8.38% 1400 8.39% 8.40% 8.42% 8.41% 8.41% 8.40% 1500 8.37% 8.39% 8.40% 8.39% 8.40% 8.38% 1600 8.37% 8.39% 8.40% 8.42% 8.44% 8.42% 1715 8.38% 8.35% 8.38% 8.36% 8.33% 8.33% (C1osing May 23) 1715 8.44% 8.44% 8.38% 8.32% 8.32% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.26% 8.17% 8.07% 7.97% 8.04% 7.98% 1100 8.33% 8.23% 8.11% 8.01% 8.08% 8.03% 1200 8.30% 8.20% 8.09% 7.98% 8.05% 8.00% 1300 8.31% 8.23% 8.11% 8.00% 8.06% 8.02% 1400 8.33% 8.23% 8.11% 7.99% 8.06% 8.01% 1500 8.31% 8.22% 8.10% 7.99% 8.04% 8.00% 1600 8.36% 8.26% 8.15% 8.03% 8.09% 8.04% 1715 8.27% 8.18% 8.08% 7.97% 8.03% 7.98% (C1osing May 23) 1715 8.17% 8.09% 8.00% 7.92% 7.97% 7.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.7100/58.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com