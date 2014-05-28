Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.19% 6.19% 06.19% (May 26) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 06.24% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 119.50/121.50 1100 01.00/01.75 42.00/43.50 83.50/85.50 121.00/123.00 1200 00.75/01.75 42.00/43.00 83.00/85.00 121.00/123.00 1300 00.25/01.25 40.75/42.75 82.25/84.25 120.25/122.25 1400 00.75/01.75 41.50/43.00 82.50/84.50 120.50/122.50 1500 00.75/01.50 41.50/43.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 1600 01.00/01.50 41.25/43.00 82.25/84.25 121.00/123.00 1715 00.50/01.50 41.00/43.00 82.00/84.00 119.50/121.50 (C1osing May 26) 1715 02.00/03.00 44.00/45.00 85.00/87.00 123.00/125.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.00/165.00 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 282.00/284.00 1100 165.00/167.00 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 287.50/289.50 1200 165.00/167.00 207.00/209.00 245.00/247.00 287.00/289.00 1300 164.25/166.25 206.25/208.25 244.00/246.00 286.00/288.00 1400 165.00/167.00 207.00/209.00 245.50/247.50 288.00/290.00 1500 165.00/167.00 207.25/209.25 245.50/247.50 288.50/290.50 1600 165.50/167.50 207.50/209.50 245.50/247.50 288.50/290.50 1715 163.50/165.50 205.50/207.50 243.50/245.50 285.50/287.50 (C1osing May 26) 1715 167.00/169.00 208.00/210.00 245.50/247.50 287.50/289.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.00/320.00 350.00/352.00 386.00/388.00 428.00/430.00 1100 323.50/325.50 355.50/357.50 391.75/393.75 433.50/435.50 1200 324.00/326.00 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 434.00/436.00 1300 322.50/324.50 354.50/356.50 390.50/392.50 432.50/434.50 1400 325.50/327.50 357.50/359.50 393.50/395.50 435.00/437.00 1500 326.00/328.00 358.00/360.00 394.25/396.25 436.00/438.00 1600 326.00/328.00 358.00/360.00 394.00/396.00 435.50/437.50 1715 323.00/325.00 355.00/357.00 391.00/393.00 432.50/434.50 (C1osing May 26) 1715 324.00/326.00 356.50/358.50 392.50/394.50 434.50/436.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.22% 8.20% 8.19% 8.18% 8.18% 8.18% 1100 8.26% 8.29% 8.29% 8.28% 8.30% 8.31% 1200 8.21% 8.24% 8.29% 8.28% 8.29% 8.31% 1300 8.09% 8.19% 8.26% 8.26% 8.28% 8.30% 1400 8.17% 8.20% 8.26% 8.28% 8.30% 8.33% 1500 8.18% 8.16% 8.27% 8.29% 8.32% 8.35% 1600 8.14% 8.17% 8.29% 8.30% 8.32% 8.33% 1715 8.11% 8.14% 8.19% 8.20% 8.23% 8.26% (C1osing May 26) 1715 8.38% 8.35% 8.38% 8.36% 8.33% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.02% 7.92% 7.83% 7.90% 7.86% 1100 8.26% 8.16% 8.05% 7.94% 7.99% 7.95% 1200 8.25% 8.17% 8.05% 7.94% 8.00% 7.95% 1300 8.24% 8.15% 8.04% 7.93% 7.99% 7.95% 1400 8.28% 8.21% 8.10% 7.98% 8.03% 7.98% 1500 8.31% 8.24% 8.12% 8.01% 8.06% 8.00% 1600 8.29% 8.22% 8.10% 7.98% 8.03% 7.98% 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.03% 7.92% 7.97% 7.93% (C1osing May 26) 1715 8.27% 8.18% 8.08% 7.97% 8.03% 7.98% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.0400/59.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com