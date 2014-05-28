Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.17% 6.17% 06.17% (May 27) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.19% 6.19% 06.19% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.25/40.75 79.50/81.00 117.00/119.00 160.50/162.50 1100 39.25/41.25 80.75/82.75 119.25/121.25 163.50/165.50 1200 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 118.50/120.50 162.50/164.50 1300 39.25/41.25 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 162.00/164.00 1400 39.25/41.25 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 162.00/164.00 1500 39.00/41.00 80.00/82.00 117.75/119.75 162.00/164.00 1600 39.00/41.00 80.00/82.00 117.50/119.50 162.00/164.00 1715 39.50/41.50 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 162.00/164.00 (C1osing May 27) 1715 41.00/43.00 82.00/84.00 119.50/121.50 163.50/165.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 238.50/240.50 280.00/282.00 316.00/318.00 1100 205.50/207.50 242.00/244.00 283.00/285.00 319.50/321.50 1200 204.00/206.00 241.00/243.00 282.00/284.00 318.50/320.50 1300 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 281.50/283.50 318.00/320.00 1400 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 281.50/283.50 318.00/320.00 1500 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 281.50/283.50 318.00/320.00 1600 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 281.50/283.50 318.00/320.00 1715 203.50/205.50 240.50/242.50 282.00/284.00 318.50/320.50 (C1osing May 27) 1715 205.50/207.50 243.50/245.50 285.50/287.50 323.00/325.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.00/350.00 384.00/386.00 425.50/427.50 459.00/461.00 1100 351.50/353.50 387.50/389.50 429.00/431.00 462.50/464.50 1200 350.50/352.50 386.50/388.50 428.00/430.00 462.00/464.00 1300 350.00/352.00 386.00/388.00 427.50/429.50 460.50/462.50 1400 350.00/352.00 386.00/388.00 427.50/429.50 460.50/462.50 1500 350.00/352.00 386.00/388.00 427.50/429.50 460.50/462.50 1600 350.50/352.50 386.50/388.50 427.00/429.00 460.50/462.50 1715 351.00/353.00 387.00/389.00 429.00/431.00 462.00/464.00 (C1osing May 27) 1715 355.00/357.00 391.00/393.00 432.50/434.50 00.50/01.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.98% 8.09% 8.10% 8.11% 8.12% 1100 8.03% 8.15% 8.26% 8.27% 8.29% 8.25% 1200 8.07% 8.12% 8.20% 8.21% 8.22% 8.22% 1300 8.04% 8.09% 8.19% 8.21% 8.23% 8.20% 1400 8.03% 8.08% 8.18% 8.20% 8.22% 8.19% 1500 8.00% 8.10% 8.18% 8.22% 8.23% 8.21% 1600 8.00% 8.10% 8.16% 8.22% 8.23% 8.21% 1715 8.09% 8.09% 8.19% 8.21% 8.22% 8.22% (C1osing May 27) 1715 8.11% 8.14% 8.19% 8.20% 8.23% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.06% 7.98% 7.88% 7.78% 7.85% 7.79% 1100 8.16% 8.09% 7.98% 7.87% 7.93% 7.87% 1200 8.13% 8.06% 7.96% 7.85% 7.91% 7.86% 1300 8.14% 8.07% 7.97% 7.86% 7.92% 7.85% 1400 8.13% 8.06% 7.96% 7.85% 7.91% 7.85% 1500 8.15% 8.07% 7.97% 7.87% 7.93% 7.86% 1600 8.15% 8.07% 7.98% 7.88% 7.92% 7.86% 1715 8.15% 8.08% 7.99% 7.88% 7.95% 7.88% (C1osing May 27) 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.03% 7.92% 7.97% 7.93% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 58.9300/58.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com