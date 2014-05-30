Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.95/05.50 01.20/01.35 03.65/04.15 07.68% 7.45% 07.55% (May 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.17% 6.17% 06.17% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.50/37.50 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 160.00/162.00 1100 35.50/37.50 77.50/79.50 115.50/117.50 161.00/163.00 1200 35.75/37.75 77.50/79.50 116.50/118.50 162.00/164.00 1300 36.00/37.00 77.50/79.50 116.50/118.50 162.50/164.50 1400 36.00/37.00 77.50/79.50 117.00/119.00 162.50/164.50 1500 36.00/37.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 1600 36.50/37.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 1715 36.00/37.50 77.50/79.50 116.00/118.00 161.50/163.50 (C1osing May 28) 1715 39.50/41.50 80.00/82.00 118.00/120.00 162.00/164.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 240.00/242.00 283.00/285.00 320.00/322.00 1100 203.50/205.50 241.00/243.00 284.00/286.00 321.50/323.50 1200 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 286.50/288.50 325.50/327.50 1300 205.50/207.50 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 326.00/328.00 1400 205.50/207.50 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 326.50/328.50 1500 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1600 206.00/208.00 244.50/246.50 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 1715 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 288.00/290.00 328.00/330.00 (C1osing May 28) 1715 203.50/205.50 240.50/242.50 282.00/284.00 318.50/320.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 352.50/354.50 389.00/391.00 430.50/432.50 464.00/466.00 1100 354.00/356.00 391.00/393.00 433.00/435.00 466.00/468.00 1200 358.50/360.50 395.00/397.00 437.00/439.00 470.00/472.00 1300 359.00/361.00 396.00/398.00 438.50/440.50 472.00/474.00 1400 359.50/361.50 396.50/398.50 439.00/441.00 472.50/474.50 1500 364.50/366.50 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 478.00/480.00 1600 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 443.00/445.00 476.00/478.00 1715 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 441.50/443.50 474.50/476.50 (C1osing May 28) 1715 351.00/353.00 387.00/389.00 429.00/431.00 462.00/464.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.11% 8.23% 8.31% 8.33% 8.35% 8.35% 1100 8.11% 8.26% 8.32% 8.38% 8.40% 8.38% 1200 8.15% 8.28% 8.39% 8.43% 8.46% 8.45% 1300 8.10% 8.28% 8.39% 8.46% 8.48% 8.47% 1400 8.11% 8.28% 8.42% 8.46% 8.48% 8.47% 1500 8.16% 8.32% 8.42% 8.49% 8.54% 8.55% 1600 8.19% 8.30% 8.40% 8.46% 8.48% 8.48% 1715 8.13% 8.24% 8.33% 8.38% 8.42% 8.43% (C1osing May 28) 1715 8.09% 8.09% 8.19% 8.21% 8.22% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.22% 8.12% 8.03% 8.06% 7.98% 1100 8.33% 8.25% 8.15% 8.06% 8.10% 8.01% 1200 8.41% 8.35% 8.25% 8.14% 8.17% 8.08% 1300 8.43% 8.37% 8.26% 8.16% 8.20% 8.11% 1400 8.44% 8.38% 8.27% 8.18% 8.21% 8.12% 1500 8.54% 8.49% 8.38% 8.28% 8.31% 8.21% 1600 8.47% 8.44% 8.33% 8.23% 8.26% 8.16% 1715 8.43% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% 8.23% 8.13% (C1osing May 28) 1715 8.15% 8.08% 7.99% 7.88% 7.95% 7.88% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.0300/59.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com