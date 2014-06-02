Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.90 03.40/04.40 01.00/01.50 06.81% 07.02% 06.19% (May 29) 1000 04.95/05.50 01.20/01.35 03.65/04.15 07.68% 07.45% 07.55% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/37.00 77.00/79.00 116.50/118.50 163.00/165.00 1100 35.00/37.00 76.00/78.00 115.00/117.00 161.00/162.00 1200 35.00/37.00 77.00/79.00 115.50/117.50 161.00/163.00 1300 35.50/36.50 77.50/79.00 116.50/118.50 162.00/164.00 1400 35.00/37.00 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 1500 35.00/37.00 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 161.75/163.75 1600 35.00/36.50 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 1715 35.00/36.50 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 (C1osing May 29) 1715 36.00/37.50 77.50/79.50 116.00/118.00 161.50/163.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 245.25/247.25 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1100 203.50/205.50 241.50/243.50 287.00/289.00 326.00/328.00 1200 202.50/204.50 240.00/242.00 284.50/286.50 323.50/325.50 1300 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 287.50/289.50 327.00/329.00 1400 205.00/207.00 243.50/245.50 288.50/290.50 328.50/330.50 1500 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00 1600 205.00/207.00 244.00/246.00 289.00/291.00 329.00/331.00 1715 205.00/207.00 244.00/246.00 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 (C1osing May 29) 1715 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 288.00/290.00 328.00/330.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 365.00/367.00 403.00/405.00 446.00/448.00 479.50/481.50 1100 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 473.00/475.00 1200 357.00/359.00 394.00/396.00 436.50/438.50 469.50/471.50 1300 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 440.50/442.50 473.50/475.50 1400 362.50/364.50 400.00/402.00 442.50/444.50 475.50/477.50 1500 361.50/363.50 399.00/401.00 441.50/443.50 474.50/476.50 1600 362.50/364.50 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 476.00/478.00 1715 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 443.50/445.50 476.50/478.50 (C1osing May 29) 1715 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 441.50/443.50 474.50/476.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.36% 8.35% 8.48% 8.54% 8.56% 8.57% 1100 8.24% 8.24% 8.36% 8.41% 8.43% 8.43% 1200 8.26% 8.33% 8.39% 8.41% 8.39% 8.37% 1300 8.26% 8.36% 8.45% 8.47% 8.47% 8.47% 1400 8.26% 8.33% 8.42% 8.47% 8.49% 8.49% 1500 8.25% 8.33% 8.41% 8.45% 8.46% 8.47% 1600 8.20% 8.33% 8.42% 8.47% 8.49% 8.50% 1715 8.20% 8.32% 8.41% 8.46% 8.48% 8.50% (C1osing May 29) 1715 8.13% 8.24% 8.33% 8.38% 8.42% 8.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.51% 8.41% 8.32% 8.35% 8.24% 1100 8.43% 8.38% 8.28% 8.19% 8.23% 8.13% 1200 8.36% 8.31% 8.21% 8.13% 8.16% 8.06% 1300 8.44% 8.40% 8.29% 8.21% 8.23% 8.13% 1400 8.48% 8.44% 8.34% 8.25% 8.27% 8.16% 1500 8.47% 8.42% 8.31% 8.22% 8.24% 8.14% 1600 8.49% 8.44% 8.33% 8.24% 8.27% 8.17% 1715 8.50% 8.45% 8.34% 8.25% 8.28% 8.17% (C1osing May 29) 1715 8.43% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% 8.23% 8.13% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.1000/59.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com