Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% (May 30) 1000 04.40/05.90 03.40/04.40 01.00/01.50 06.81% 07.02% 06.19% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.50 75.50/77.50 114.50/116.50 160.50/162.50 1100 34.00/35.50 76.00/78.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 1200 34.25/36.25 76.25/78.25 115.25/117.25 161.25/163.25 1300 34.50/36.00 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.75/164.75 1400 34.75/35.50 76.75/78.00 116.00/117.50 162.75/164.75 1500 35.50/36.50 78.00/80.00 117.50/119.50 164.50/166.50 1600 35.00/36.50 77.50/79.50 117.00/119.00 164.00/166.00 1715 35.00/36.50 77.50/79.50 117.00/119.00 164.50/166.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 35.00/36.50 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.50 326.00/328.00 1100 205.50/207.50 244.50/246.50 290.50/292.50 329.50/331.50 1200 205.00/207.00 244.00/246.00 290.00/292.00 330.00/332.00 1300 206.50/208.50 246.00/248.00 292.50/294.50 333.50/335.50 1400 206.50/208.50 246.00/248.00 292.50/294.50 333.50/335.50 1500 208.50/210.50 249.00/251.00 297.50/299.50 339.50/341.50 1600 208.00/210.00 249.00/251.00 297.00/299.00 341.00/343.00 1715 209.50/211.50 250.50/252.50 299.50/301.50 344.50/346.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 205.00/207.00 244.00/246.00 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 473.00/475.00 1100 363.50/365.50 401.50/403.50 444.50/446.50 477.50/479.50 1200 364.00/366.00 402.00/404.00 445.00/447.00 478.00/480.00 1300 367.50/369.50 406.00/408.00 449.00/451.00 482.00/484.00 1400 367.50/369.50 405.50/407.50 448.50/450.50 482.00/484.00 1500 374.00/376.00 412.50/414.50 456.00/458.00 489.50/491.50 1600 375.50/377.50 414.50/416.50 458.00/460.00 491.50/493.50 1715 379.00/381.00 418.00/420.00 461.50/463.50 495.00/497.00 (C1osing May 30) 1715 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 443.50/445.50 476.50/478.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.23% 8.31% 8.41% 8.45% 8.46% 8.47% 1100 8.29% 8.38% 8.51% 8.54% 8.56% 8.57% 1200 8.37% 8.38% 8.45% 8.50% 8.54% 8.55% 1300 8.40% 8.45% 8.51% 8.57% 8.60% 8.61% 1400 8.35% 8.40% 8.50% 8.57% 8.60% 8.62% 1500 8.55% 8.56% 8.61% 8.66% 8.68% 8.73% 1600 8.49% 8.51% 8.58% 8.64% 8.67% 8.72% 1715 8.49% 8.51% 8.59% 8.67% 8.73% 8.78% (C1osing May 30) 1715 8.20% 8.32% 8.41% 8.46% 8.48% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.39% 8.29% 8.20% 8.24% 8.13% 1100 8.56% 8.49% 8.38% 8.30% 8.32% 8.21% 1200 8.55% 8.49% 8.39% 8.30% 8.33% 8.21% 1300 8.62% 8.58% 8.46% 8.38% 8.40% 8.28% 1400 8.62% 8.58% 8.47% 8.37% 8.39% 8.28% 1500 8.77% 8.73% 8.61% 8.51% 8.53% 8.40% 1600 8.76% 8.77% 8.65% 8.55% 8.57% 8.44% 1715 8.84% 8.86% 8.73% 8.62% 8.63% 8.50% (C1osing May 30) 1715 8.50% 8.45% 8.34% 8.25% 8.28% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.1525/59.1625 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com