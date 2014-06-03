Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.55/03.15 01.25/01.55 01.30/01.60 07.86% 07.71% 08.02% (Jun 2) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 34.00/35.00 77.00/78.00 117.00/118.00 164.50/166.50 1100 33.50/35.00 76.00/78.00 115.00/117.00 162.50/164.50 1200 33.00/35.00 75.50/77.50 115.00/117.00 162.50/164.50 1300 33.00/35.00 75.50/77.50 114.50/116.50 162.00/164.00 1400 32.50/34.50 74.50/76.50 113.50/115.50 160.00/162.00 1500 33.00/35.00 75.00/77.00 114.00/116.00 160.50/162.50 1600 33.00/35.00 74.50/76.50 113.00/115.00 159.00/161.00 1715 33.00/35.00 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Jun 2) 1715 35.00/36.50 77.50/79.50 117.00/119.00 164.50/166.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 299.50/301.50 344.50/346.50 1100 207.00/209.00 247.50/249.50 296.50/298.50 341.00/343.00 1200 207.00/209.00 247.50/249.50 296.00/298.00 340.50/342.50 1300 206.00/208.00 246.50/248.50 294.50/296.50 339.00/341.00 1400 203.00/205.00 243.00/245.00 290.50/292.50 334.00/336.00 1500 203.50/205.50 243.50/245.50 291.50/293.50 334.50/336.50 1600 202.00/204.00 241.00/243.00 288.00/290.00 331.00/333.00 1715 200.00/202.00 239.00/241.00 285.00/287.00 327.50/329.50 (C1osing Jun 2) 1715 209.50/211.50 250.50/252.50 299.50/301.50 344.50/346.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.50/383.50 420.50/422.50 464.50/466.50 498.50/500.50 1100 376.50/378.50 415.50/417.50 459.50/461.50 493.00/495.00 1200 376.50/378.50 415.00/417.00 459.00/461.00 493.00/495.00 1300 374.50/376.50 413.50/415.50 457.00/459.00 491.00/493.00 1400 369.00/371.00 407.50/409.50 451.00/453.00 484.50/486.50 1500 369.50/371.50 408.00/410.00 451.50/453.50 485.00/487.00 1600 365.50/367.50 404.00/406.00 447.50/449.50 481.00/483.00 1715 361.50/363.50 399.50/401.50 442.50/444.50 475.50/477.50 (C1osing Jun 2) 1715 379.00/381.00 418.00/420.00 461.50/463.50 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.52% 8.56% 8.66% 8.73% 8.78% 8.84% 1100 8.46% 8.49% 8.55% 8.63% 8.68% 8.73% 1200 8.40% 8.44% 8.55% 8.63% 8.67% 8.72% 1300 8.39% 8.43% 8.51% 8.59% 8.63% 8.68% 1400 8.27% 8.33% 8.42% 8.48% 8.50% 8.55% 1500 8.36% 8.37% 8.45% 8.50% 8.51% 8.57% 1600 8.34% 8.31% 8.37% 8.42% 8.45% 8.48% 1715 8.33% 8.29% 8.31% 8.33% 8.35% 8.39% (C1osing Jun 2) 1715 8.49% 8.51% 8.59% 8.67% 8.73% 8.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.87% 8.89% 8.80% 8.70% 8.70% 8.57% 1100 8.79% 8.80% 8.69% 8.60% 8.61% 8.48% 1200 8.77% 8.79% 8.69% 8.59% 8.60% 8.48% 1300 8.72% 8.74% 8.64% 8.55% 8.56% 8.44% 1400 8.60% 8.61% 8.51% 8.43% 8.44% 8.32% 1500 8.62% 8.62% 8.52% 8.43% 8.44% 8.33% 1600 8.52% 8.53% 8.43% 8.35% 8.37% 8.26% 1715 8.42% 8.42% 8.32% 8.24% 8.27% 8.15% (C1osing Jun 2) 1715 8.84% 8.86% 8.73% 8.62% 8.63% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3850/59.3950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com