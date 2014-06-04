Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% (Jun 3) 1000 02.55/03.15 01.25/01.55 01.30/01.60 07.86% 07.71% 08.02% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.00 72.00/74.00 109.50/111.50 154.00/156.00 1100 31.50/33.50 72.75/74.75 111.00/113.00 156.00/158.00 1200 31.00/33.00 72.50/74.50 110.50/112.50 155.50/157.50 1300 31.00/33.00 73.00/75.00 111.50/113.50 156.50/158.50 1400 31.50/33.50 73.50/75.50 112.50/114.50 158.00/160.00 1500 31.00/33.00 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 157.50/159.50 1600 31.50/33.00 73.00/75.00 112.00/114.00 157.75/159.75 1715 31.00/33.00 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 157.50/159.50 (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 33.00/35.00 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50 157.50/159.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.75/197.75 233.50/235.50 278.50/280.50 320.00/322.00 1100 198.25/200.25 236.50/238.50 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1200 197.00/199.00 234.50/236.50 279.50/281.50 321.50/323.50 1300 198.50/200.50 236.50/238.50 282.00/284.00 324.00/326.00 1400 200.50/202.50 239.50/241.50 286.00/288.00 328.50/330.50 1500 200.00/202.00 238.50/240.50 284.50/286.50 327.50/329.50 1600 200.50/202.50 239.00/241.00 285.50/287.50 328.00/330.00 1715 200.00/202.00 239.00/241.00 285.00/287.00 327.50/329.50 (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 200.00/202.00 239.00/241.00 285.00/287.00 327.50/329.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 354.00/356.00 392.00/394.00 434.50/436.50 467.50/469.50 1100 358.50/360.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 473.00/475.00 1200 355.50/357.50 394.00/396.00 437.00/439.00 470.00/472.00 1300 358.50/360.50 397.00/399.00 440.00/442.00 473.00/475.00 1400 364.00/366.00 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 478.50/480.50 1500 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 476.00/478.00 1600 362.50/364.50 401.00/403.00 444.00/446.00 477.00/479.00 1715 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 476.00/478.00 (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 361.50/363.50 399.50/401.50 442.50/444.50 475.50/477.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.21% 8.16% 8.19% 8.21% 8.22% 8.24% 1100 8.29% 8.26% 8.30% 8.32% 8.33% 8.35% 1200 8.21% 8.23% 8.28% 8.30% 8.28% 8.28% 1300 8.24% 8.30% 8.35% 8.36% 8.36% 8.37% 1400 8.33% 8.36% 8.42% 8.44% 8.44% 8.47% 1500 8.21% 8.26% 8.37% 8.41% 8.42% 8.43% 1600 8.27% 8.31% 8.39% 8.42% 8.43% 8.45% 1715 8.21% 8.25% 8.37% 8.41% 8.42% 8.44% (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 8.33% 8.29% 8.31% 8.33% 8.35% 8.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.26% 8.26% 8.16% 8.11% 8.13% 8.03% 1100 8.37% 8.37% 8.27% 8.22% 8.24% 8.12% 1200 8.30% 8.31% 8.21% 8.17% 8.19% 8.08% 1300 8.39% 8.39% 8.29% 8.24% 8.26% 8.14% 1400 8.50% 8.50% 8.41% 8.34% 8.35% 8.23% 1500 8.46% 8.47% 8.36% 8.29% 8.31% 8.18% 1600 8.48% 8.48% 8.37% 8.31% 8.32% 8.20% 1715 8.47% 8.46% 8.36% 8.29% 8.30% 8.18% (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 8.42% 8.42% 8.32% 8.24% 8.27% 8.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3300/59.3400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com