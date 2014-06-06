Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.92% 06.15% 07.18% (Jun 4) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.14% 06.14% 06.14% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.50 69.00/71.00 108.00/110.00 155.00/157.00 1100 27.50/29.50 69.00/71.00 108.50/110.50 155.50/157.50 1200 27.75/28.75 69.50/70.50 109.00/110.00 155.75/157.25 1300 27.50/29.00 69.00/71.00 108.50/110.50 156.00/158.00 1400 27.50/29.00 69.00/71.00 108.50/110.50 156.00/158.00 1500 27.50/29.00 69.50/71.50 108.50/110.50 156.00/158.00 1600 27.50/29.50 69.50/71.50 108.50/110.50 156.00/158.00 1715 27.50/29.00 69.50/71.50 108.50/110.50 155.00/157.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 31.00/33.00 72.50/74.50 111.50/113.50 157.50/159.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.50/200.50 238.00/240.00 285.00/287.00 328.00/330.00 1100 199.00/201.00 238.50/240.50 285.00/287.00 328.00/330.00 1200 199.50/201.50 239.00/241.00 286.00/288.00 329.00/331.00 1300 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 287.00/289.00 330.50/332.50 1400 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 1500 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 287.00/289.00 330.50/332.50 1600 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 287.50/289.50 331.00/333.00 1715 199.00/201.00 238.50/240.50 285.50/287.50 328.50/330.50 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 200.00/202.00 239.00/241.00 285.00/287.00 327.50/329.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 478.50/480.50 1100 363.50/365.50 402.50/404.50 445.50/447.50 478.50/480.50 1200 365.50/367.50 405.00/407.00 448.50/450.50 482.00/484.00 1300 366.50/368.50 405.50/407.50 449.00/451.00 482.50/484.50 1400 368.00/370.00 407.50/409.50 451.00/453.00 484.50/486.50 1500 367.00/369.00 406.50/408.50 450.00/452.00 483.50/485.50 1600 367.50/369.50 407.00/409.00 450.50/452.50 484.00/486.00 1715 365.00/367.00 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 480.00/482.00 (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 362.00/364.00 400.00/402.00 443.00/445.00 476.00/478.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.34% 8.44% 8.51% 8.54% 8.56% 1100 8.32% 8.35% 8.47% 8.53% 8.56% 8.57% 1200 8.29% 8.36% 8.47% 8.54% 8.58% 8.60% 1300 8.29% 8.36% 8.49% 8.57% 8.61% 8.64% 1400 8.28% 8.36% 8.48% 8.57% 8.61% 8.64% 1500 8.31% 8.39% 8.48% 8.57% 8.61% 8.63% 1600 8.34% 8.38% 8.48% 8.56% 8.60% 8.63% 1715 8.31% 8.38% 8.45% 8.51% 8.55% 8.58% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 8.21% 8.25% 8.37% 8.41% 8.42% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.60% 8.58% 8.49% 8.43% 8.41% 8.29% 1100 8.59% 8.58% 8.49% 8.43% 8.41% 8.29% 1200 8.63% 8.62% 8.54% 8.49% 8.47% 8.35% 1300 8.66% 8.65% 8.56% 8.50% 8.48% 8.36% 1400 8.68% 8.68% 8.60% 8.54% 8.51% 8.39% 1500 8.66% 8.66% 8.58% 8.52% 8.50% 8.38% 1600 8.67% 8.66% 8.58% 8.52% 8.50% 8.38% 1715 8.61% 8.60% 8.52% 8.46% 8.43% 8.31% (C1osing Jun 4) 1715 8.47% 8.46% 8.36% 8.29% 8.30% 8.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.3300/59.3400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com