Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50
06.94% 07.19% 06.16%
(Jun 5)
1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50
06.92% 06.15% 07.18%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 26.50/28.00 68.50/70.50 108.00/110.00 156.00/158.00
1100 26.50/28.00 68.50/70.50 108.00/110.00 156.00/158.00
1200 26.50/28.00 68.50/70.50 108.50/110.50 157.00/159.00
1300 27.00/28.00 69.00/70.00 108.00/110.00 156.50/158.50
1400 26.50/28.00 68.50/70.50 108.00/110.00 156.50/158.50
1500 26.75/28.25 68.75/70.75 108.25/110.25 156.75/158.75
1600 27.00/28.50 69.00/71.00 108.50/110.50 156.50/158.50
1715 27.25/28.25 69.50/70.50 109.00/111.00 157.50/159.50
(C1osing Jun 5)
1715 27.50/29.00 69.50/71.50 108.50/110.50 155.00/157.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 201.00/203.00 241.00/243.00 289.00/291.00 332.50/334.50
1100 201.00/203.00 241.00/243.00 288.50/290.50 332.00/334.00
1200 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 290.50/292.50 334.50/336.50
1300 201.50/203.50 241.50/243.50 289.50/291.50 333.00/335.00
1400 201.50/203.50 241.50/243.50 289.50/291.50 333.50/335.50
1500 201.75/203.75 241.75/243.75 290.50/292.50 334.50/336.50
1600 201.50/203.50 241.50/243.50 289.50/291.50 333.50/335.50
1715 203.00/205.00 243.50/245.50 292.00/294.00 337.00/339.00
(C1osing Jun 5)
1715 199.00/201.00 238.50/240.50 285.50/287.50 328.50/330.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 370.00/372.00 409.50/411.50 453.00/455.00 486.50/488.50
1100 370.00/372.00 410.00/412.00 453.50/455.50 487.00/489.00
1200 372.50/374.50 412.50/414.50 456.50/458.50 490.50/492.50
1300 371.00/373.00 411.00/413.00 455.00/457.00 489.00/491.00
1400 371.50/373.50 411.50/413.50 455.50/457.50 489.00/491.00
1500 372.50/374.50 413.00/415.00 457.00/459.00 491.00/493.00
1600 371.50/373.50 411.50/413.50 455.00/457.00 488.50/490.50
1715 375.50/377.50 416.00/418.00 460.00/462.00 494.00/496.00
(C1osing Jun 5)
1715 365.00/367.00 404.00/406.00 447.00/449.00 480.00/482.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.40% 8.45% 8.57% 8.67% 8.71% 8.74%
1100 8.40% 8.45% 8.57% 8.67% 8.72% 8.73%
1200 8.40% 8.47% 8.62% 8.72% 8.76% 8.78%
1300 8.44% 8.46% 8.59% 8.69% 8.74% 8.76%
1400 8.40% 8.45% 8.59% 8.69% 8.74% 8.76%
1500 8.45% 8.48% 8.60% 8.71% 8.75% 8.78%
1600 8.51% 8.51% 8.61% 8.69% 8.74% 8.76%
1715 8.51% 8.53% 8.66% 8.76% 8.81% 8.84%
(C1osing Jun 5)
1715 8.31% 8.38% 8.45% 8.51% 8.55% 8.58%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.77% 8.76% 8.68% 8.62% 8.59% 8.46%
1100 8.76% 8.76% 8.69% 8.63% 8.60% 8.47%
1200 8.82% 8.82% 8.75% 8.68% 8.66% 8.53%
1300 8.79% 8.78% 8.71% 8.65% 8.63% 8.50%
1400 8.79% 8.79% 8.72% 8.66% 8.64% 8.50%
1500 8.82% 8.82% 8.75% 8.69% 8.67% 8.53%
1600 8.80% 8.80% 8.72% 8.66% 8.63% 8.49%
1715 8.88% 8.89% 8.82% 8.76% 8.73% 8.59%
(C1osing Jun 5)
1715 8.61% 8.60% 8.52% 8.46% 8.43% 8.31%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.1700/59.1800 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.