Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 07.55% 07.55% 07.55% (Aug 22) 1000 04.80/06.00 03.70/04.50 01.10/01.50 07.24% 07.44% 06.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 47.00/49.00 90.75/92.75 129.75/131.75 1100 01.00/02.00 47.50/48.50 91.25/92.25 130.25/131.25 1200 00.75/01.75 46.50/48.50 90.50/92.50 129.50/131.50 1300 00.25/02.25 46.50/48.50 90.25/92.25 129.00/131.00 1400 00.50/01.50 46.50/48.50 90.00/92.00 128.50/130.50 1500 00.50/01.50 46.50/48.50 90.00/92.00 128.50/130.50 1600 00.50/01.50 46.50/48.50 90.00/92.00 128.50/130.50 1715 00.50/01.50 46.50/48.50 90.00/92.00 128.50/130.50 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 02.00/03.00 48.00/50.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 301.50/303.50 1100 176.00/178.00 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 301.50/303.50 1200 175.50/177.50 218.50/220.50 257.50/259.50 301.00/303.00 1300 175.00/177.00 217.50/219.50 256.50/258.50 300.00/302.00 1400 174.50/176.50 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 299.50/301.50 1500 174.50/176.50 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 299.00/301.00 1600 174.50/176.50 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 299.00/301.00 1715 174.50/176.50 217.00/219.00 255.50/257.50 298.50/300.50 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 177.00/179.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 302.50/304.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/351.50 387.00/389.00 427.50/429.50 465.50/467.50 1100 349.00/351.00 386.50/388.50 427.25/429.25 465.00/467.00 1200 348.50/350.50 386.00/388.00 426.75/428.75 464.50/466.50 1300 347.50/349.50 385.00/387.00 425.75/427.75 463.50/465.50 1400 347.00/349.00 384.00/386.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 1500 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 424.00/426.00 461.50/463.50 1600 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 424.00/426.00 461.50/463.50 1715 346.00/348.00 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 461.00/463.00 (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 350.00/352.00 387.50/389.50 428.25/430.25 466.00/468.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.52% 8.52% 8.49% 8.48% 8.51% 8.50% 1100 8.53% 8.53% 8.49% 8.49% 8.52% 8.50% 1200 8.44% 8.50% 8.47% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% 1300 8.43% 8.47% 8.44% 8.43% 8.45% 8.45% 1400 8.43% 8.45% 8.41% 8.41% 8.43% 8.43% 1500 8.43% 8.45% 8.40% 8.40% 8.43% 8.43% 1600 8.42% 8.44% 8.40% 8.40% 8.42% 8.42% 1715 8.42% 8.44% 8.39% 8.39% 8.42% 8.40% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 8.44% 8.50% 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.59% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% 1100 8.46% 8.58% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% 1200 8.45% 8.57% 8.50% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% 1300 8.42% 8.54% 8.48% 8.39% 8.31% 8.22% 1400 8.40% 8.53% 8.46% 8.37% 8.28% 8.19% 1500 8.39% 8.51% 8.44% 8.36% 8.27% 8.18% 1600 8.38% 8.51% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 8.17% 1715 8.36% 8.49% 8.42% 8.33% 8.25% 8.16% (C1osing Aug 22) 1715 8.45% 8.57% 8.50% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.5650/60.5750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com