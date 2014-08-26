Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% (Aug 25) 1000 02.50/03.00 01.25/01.50 01.25/01.50 07.55% 07.55% 07.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 46.00/47.00 89.50/90.50 128.00/129.00 174.00/175.00 1100 46.00/47.50 89.00/91.00 127.50/129.50 173.50/175.50 1200 46.00/47.00 89.50/91.50 128.00/130.00 174.00/176.00 1300 46.00/47.00 89.50/91.50 128.00/130.00 174.00/176.00 1400 46.50/48.00 90.00/91.50 128.50/130.25 174.25/176.25 1500 45.75/47.75 89.25/91.25 127.50/129.50 173.50/175.50 1600 46.50/48.00 89.50/91.50 128.00/130.00 174.00/176.00 1715 45.50/47.50 89.00/91.00 127.50/129.50 173.50/175.50 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 46.50/48.50 90.00/92.00 128.50/130.50 174.50/176.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 297.50/299.50 345.00/347.00 1100 215.50/217.50 254.50/256.50 297.50/299.50 345.00/347.00 1200 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 297.50/299.50 345.00/347.00 1300 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 297.50/299.50 345.00/347.00 1400 216.25/218.25 254.75/255.75 297.50/299.50 345.00/347.00 1500 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 297.00/299.00 344.00/346.00 1600 216.00/218.00 254.50/256.50 297.50/299.50 344.50/346.50 1715 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 297.00/299.00 344.00/346.00 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 217.00/219.00 255.50/257.50 298.50/300.50 346.00/348.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 382.00/384.00 422.50/424.50 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1100 382.00/384.00 422.50/424.50 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1200 382.00/384.00 422.25/424.25 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1300 382.00/384.00 422.25/424.25 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1400 382.00/384.00 422.50/424.50 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1500 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 459.00/461.00 496.00/498.00 1600 381.50/383.50 421.75/423.75 459.50/461.50 496.50/498.50 1715 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 459.00/461.00 496.00/498.00 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 383.00/385.00 423.50/425.50 461.00/463.00 00.50/01.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.48% 8.43% 8.42% 8.44% 8.42% 1100 8.55% 8.48% 8.43% 8.42% 8.43% 8.42% 1200 8.50% 8.53% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.42% 1300 8.50% 8.53% 8.46% 8.44% 8.44% 8.42% 1400 8.63% 8.55% 8.48% 8.45% 8.45% 8.41% 1500 8.55% 8.51% 8.43% 8.42% 8.43% 8.41% 1600 8.64% 8.53% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.42% 1715 8.51% 8.49% 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.42% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 8.42% 8.44% 8.39% 8.39% 8.42% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.52% 8.43% 8.35% 8.25% 8.16% 1100 8.37% 8.52% 8.43% 8.35% 8.25% 8.16% 1200 8.38% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% 8.16% 1300 8.37% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% 8.16% 1400 8.37% 8.52% 8.43% 8.35% 8.25% 8.16% 1500 8.36% 8.50% 8.41% 8.33% 8.24% 8.15% 1600 8.38% 8.51% 8.42% 8.34% 8.24% 8.16% 1715 8.37% 8.50% 8.42% 8.34% 8.24% 8.16% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 8.36% 8.49% 8.42% 8.33% 8.25% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4350/60.4450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com