Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 07.60/09.10 01.10/01.60 06.50/07.50
07.65% 06.64% 07.85%
(Aug 26)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.64% 06.64% 06.64%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 38.50/40.50 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50
1100 38.00/40.00 81.50/83.50 120.00/122.00 166.00/168.00
1200 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50
1300 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50
1400 38.50/40.50 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50
1500 39.00/40.00 82.50/83.50 121.25/122.25 167.25/168.25
1600 39.00/40.00 82.50/84.50 121.25/122.75 167.25/168.75
1715 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50
(C1osing Aug 26)
1715 45.50/47.50 89.00/91.00 127.50/129.50 173.50/175.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 337.00/339.00
1100 208.00/210.00 246.50/248.50 289.50/291.50 336.50/338.50
1200 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 337.00/339.00
1300 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 337.00/339.00
1400 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 290.00/292.00 337.00/339.00
1500 209.00/211.00 247.50/249.50 291.00/293.00 338.50/340.50
1600 209.50/211.50 248.25/250.25 292.00/294.00 339.50/341.50
1715 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.00/341.00
(C1osing Aug 26)
1715 215.50/217.50 254.00/256.00 297.00/299.00 344.00/346.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 373.50/375.50 414.00/416.00 451.50/453.50 488.50/490.50
1100 373.50/375.50 413.50/415.50 451.00/453.00 488.00/490.00
1200 374.00/376.00 414.50/416.50 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00
1300 374.00/376.00 414.50/416.50 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00
1400 374.00/376.00 414.50/416.50 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00
1500 375.50/377.50 416.00/418.00 453.50/455.50 490.50/492.50
1600 377.00/379.00 417.50/419.50 455.50/457.50 492.50/494.50
1715 376.25/378.25 416.75/418.75 454.50/456.50 491.50/493.50
(C1osing Aug 26)
1715 381.00/383.00 421.50/423.50 459.00/461.00 496.00/498.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.51% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.43% 8.41%
1100 8.42% 8.43% 8.39% 8.40% 8.40% 8.38%
1200 8.47% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.43% 8.40%
1300 8.48% 8.49% 8.43% 8.43% 8.43% 8.41%
1400 8.51% 8.49% 8.44% 8.43% 8.44% 8.41%
1500 8.51% 8.49% 8.45% 8.44% 8.45% 8.43%
1600 8.53% 8.53% 8.46% 8.45% 8.47% 8.45%
1715 8.47% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 8.44%
(C1osing Aug 26)
1715 8.51% 8.49% 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.42%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.40% 8.49% 8.39% 8.32% 8.22% 8.14%
1100 8.38% 8.47% 8.39% 8.30% 8.21% 8.12%
1200 8.39% 8.49% 8.40% 8.32% 8.23% 8.14%
1300 8.40% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 8.23% 8.15%
1400 8.40% 8.50% 8.41% 8.33% 8.23% 8.15%
1500 8.43% 8.53% 8.44% 8.36% 8.26% 8.17%
1600 8.45% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 8.29% 8.20%
1715 8.44% 8.54% 8.46% 8.37% 8.27% 8.19%
(C1osing Aug 26)
1715 8.37% 8.50% 8.42% 8.34% 8.24% 8.16%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4500/60.4600 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.