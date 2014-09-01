Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.25/07.25 06.25/07.25 N/A 07.55% 07.55% N/A (Aug 27) 1000 07.60/09.10 01.10/01.60 06.50/07.50 07.65% 06.64% 07.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.00/40.00 82.50/83.50 121.00/122.50 167.00/168.50 1100 38.25/40.25 81.50/83.50 120.25/122.25 166.50/168.50 1200 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50 1300 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50 1400 38.25/40.25 81.50/83.50 120.25/122.25 166.50/168.50 1500 38.50/40.00 82.00/83.50 121.00/122.50 167.00/169.00 1600 38.00/39.50 82.00/83.50 121.00/122.50 167.00/169.00 1715 38.50/40.00 82.00/83.50 121.00/123.00 167.00/169.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 38.50/40.00 82.00/84.00 120.50/122.50 166.50/168.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.25/211.25 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.00/341.00 1100 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.00/341.00 1200 209.00/211.00 247.50/249.50 291.00/293.00 338.50/340.50 1300 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.00/341.00 1400 209.25/211.25 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.50/341.50 1500 210.50/212.50 249.50/251.50 293.50/295.50 342.00/344.00 1600 210.00/212.00 249.00/251.00 293.00/295.00 341.00/343.00 1715 210.00/212.00 249.00/251.00 293.00/295.00 341.00/343.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 291.50/293.50 339.00/341.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.50/378.50 417.00/419.00 455.00/457.00 492.50/494.50 1100 376.50/378.50 417.00/419.00 455.00/457.00 492.00/494.00 1200 376.00/378.00 416.50/418.50 454.50/456.50 491.50/493.50 1300 376.50/378.50 417.00/419.00 455.00/457.00 492.00/494.00 1400 377.00/379.00 417.75/419.75 455.75/457.75 493.00/495.00 1500 380.00/382.00 421.00/423.00 459.00/461.00 496.50/498.50 1600 378.50/380.50 419.50/421.50 457.50/459.50 494.50/496.50 1715 379.00/381.00 420.00/422.00 458.00/460.00 495.00/497.00 (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 376.25/378.25 416.75/418.75 454.50/456.50 491.50/493.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.49% 8.45% 8.45% 8.47% 8.45% 1100 8.46% 8.44% 8.42% 8.43% 8.45% 8.44% 1200 8.47% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 8.42% 1300 8.47% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 8.44% 1400 8.45% 8.43% 8.41% 8.43% 8.46% 8.44% 1500 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.51% 8.49% 1600 8.37% 8.44% 8.42% 8.43% 8.47% 8.45% 1715 8.46% 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 8.47% 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% 8.29% 8.21% 1100 8.44% 8.54% 8.46% 8.38% 8.28% 8.20% 1200 8.43% 8.53% 8.45% 8.37% 8.27% 8.19% 1300 8.44% 8.54% 8.46% 8.37% 8.28% 8.19% 1400 8.44% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 8.29% 8.21% 1500 8.50% 8.61% 8.54% 8.45% 8.35% 8.27% 1600 8.46% 8.56% 8.48% 8.40% 8.30% 8.21% 1715 8.48% 8.59% 8.51% 8.43% 8.33% 8.24% (C1osing Aug 27) 1715 8.44% 8.54% 8.46% 8.37% 8.27% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4950/60.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com