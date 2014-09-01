Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.20/01.60 N/A N/A 07.24% (Aug 28) 1000 06.25/07.25 06.25/07.25 N/A 07.55% 07.55% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.00/38.50 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 165.50/167.50 1100 37.00/38.50 80.50/82.50 119.25/121.25 165.25/167.25 1200 37.25/38.25 80.75/81.75 119.75/120.75 166.00/167.00 1300 37.25/39.25 80.75/82.75 119.75/121.75 166.25/168.25 1400 37.00/38.50 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 165.50/167.50 1500 37.00/39.00 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 166.00/168.00 1600 37.50/38.50 81.00/82.00 120.00/121.00 166.25/167.25 1715 37.00/38.50 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 166.00/168.00 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 38.50/40.00 82.00/83.50 121.00/123.00 167.00/169.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.50/210.50 247.50/249.50 291.50/293.50 339.50/341.50 1100 208.25/210.25 247.25/249.25 291.00/293.00 339.00/341.00 1200 208.50/210.50 247.50/249.50 291.50/293.50 339.50/341.50 1300 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 292.50/294.50 340.50/342.50 1400 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 292.00/294.00 340.00/342.00 1500 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 292.00/294.00 340.00/342.00 1600 209.00/211.00 248.00/250.00 292.00/294.00 340.50/342.50 1715 209.50/211.50 248.50/250.50 292.50/294.50 340.50/342.50 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 210.00/212.00 249.00/251.00 293.00/295.00 341.00/343.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 377.00/379.00 418.00/420.00 456.00/458.00 493.00/495.00 1100 376.50/378.50 417.50/419.50 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 1200 377.00/379.00 418.00/420.00 456.00/458.00 493.50/495.50 1300 378.50/380.50 419.75/421.75 457.75/459.75 495.50/497.50 1400 378.00/380.00 419.00/421.00 457.00/459.00 494.50/496.50 1500 378.00/380.00 419.50/421.50 457.50/459.50 495.00/497.00 1600 378.50/380.50 420.00/422.00 458.00/460.00 495.50/497.50 1715 378.50/380.50 420.00/422.00 458.00/460.00 495.50/497.50 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 379.00/381.00 420.00/422.00 458.00/460.00 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.47% 8.45% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% 1100 8.45% 8.47% 8.43% 8.44% 8.47% 8.46% 1200 8.44% 8.45% 8.44% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% 1300 8.54% 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.51% 8.49% 1400 8.46% 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 8.51% 8.49% 1500 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.48% 8.51% 8.49% 1600 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.47% 8.50% 8.48% 1715 8.45% 8.47% 8.45% 8.47% 8.52% 8.50% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 8.46% 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.58% 8.49% 8.41% 8.32% 8.22% 1100 8.46% 8.57% 8.48% 8.40% 8.31% 8.22% 1200 8.48% 8.58% 8.50% 8.41% 8.32% 8.24% 1300 8.51% 8.62% 8.54% 8.45% 8.36% 8.28% 1400 8.50% 8.60% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.26% 1500 8.50% 8.60% 8.52% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1600 8.50% 8.61% 8.53% 8.45% 8.36% 8.27% 1715 8.50% 8.60% 8.53% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 8.48% 8.59% 8.51% 8.43% 8.33% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.5250/60.5350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com