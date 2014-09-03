Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.02% 06.02% 06.02% (Sep 1) 1000 N/A N/A 01.20/01.60 N/A N/A 07.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.75/36.75 79.25/80.75 118.00/119.50 164.00/165.50 1100 35.00/36.50 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 164.00/166.00 1200 35.50/36.50 79.00/80.50 118.00/119.50 164.00/165.50 1300 35.00/36.50 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 163.50/165.50 1400 35.00/36.50 78.50/80.50 117.50/119.50 163.75/165.70 1500 34.75/36.25 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 1600 35.00/36.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.25/165.20 1715 35.00/36.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 37.00/38.50 80.50/82.50 119.50/121.50 166.00/168.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 289.75/291.75 337.50/339.50 1100 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 290.00/292.00 338.00/340.00 1200 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 290.00/292.00 338.00/340.00 1300 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 289.50/291.50 337.50/339.50 1400 207.00/209.00 246.00/248.00 290.00/292.00 338.00/340.00 1500 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 289.00/291.00 337.00/339.00 1600 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 289.00/291.00 337.00/339.00 1715 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 288.50/290.50 336.50/338.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 209.50/211.50 248.50/250.50 292.50/294.50 340.50/342.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.50/377.50 416.50/418.50 455.00/457.00 492.50/494.50 1100 375.50/377.50 417.00/419.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 1200 376.00/378.00 417.00/419.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 1300 375.50/377.50 416.50/418.50 454.50/456.50 492.00/494.00 1400 376.00/378.00 417.00/419.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 1500 375.00/377.00 416.00/418.00 454.00/456.00 491.50/493.50 1600 375.00/377.00 416.00/418.00 454.00/456.00 491.50/493.50 1715 374.00/376.00 415.00/417.00 453.00/455.00 490.00/492.00 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 378.50/380.50 420.00/422.00 458.00/460.00 495.50/497.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.44% 8.41% 8.42% 8.46% 8.44% 1100 8.33% 8.40% 8.40% 8.43% 8.46% 8.45% 1200 8.37% 8.42% 8.41% 8.42% 8.46% 8.44% 1300 8.33% 8.40% 8.40% 8.41% 8.44% 8.43% 1400 8.34% 8.41% 8.41% 8.43% 8.47% 8.46% 1500 8.27% 8.35% 8.36% 8.38% 8.42% 8.41% 1600 8.30% 8.34% 8.36% 8.38% 8.43% 8.42% 1715 8.30% 8.34% 8.35% 8.37% 8.41% 8.40% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 8.45% 8.47% 8.45% 8.47% 8.52% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 8.31% 8.22% 1100 8.46% 8.56% 8.48% 8.40% 8.32% 8.23% 1200 8.46% 8.56% 8.48% 8.40% 8.32% 8.23% 1300 8.45% 8.56% 8.48% 8.39% 8.30% 8.22% 1400 8.47% 8.58% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 8.24% 1500 8.43% 8.54% 8.46% 8.38% 8.29% 8.21% 1600 8.42% 8.53% 8.45% 8.37% 8.28% 8.20% 1715 8.41% 8.52% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 8.17% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 8.50% 8.60% 8.53% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6800/60.6900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com