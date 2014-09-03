Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.62% 06.62% 06.62% (Sep 2) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.02% 06.02% 06.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/34.50 76.00/78.00 115.00/117.00 161.00/163.00 1100 33.50/35.00 76.50/78.50 115.50/117.50 161.50/163.50 1200 33.50/35.00 76.50/78.50 115.50/117.50 161.50/163.50 1300 33.00/34.50 76.50/78.50 115.50/117.50 161.50/163.50 1400 33.50/35.00 77.00/79.00 116.00/118.00 162.00/164.00 1500 34.50/35.50 77.75/78.75 116.50/118.00 162.50/164.50 1600 34.50/36.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 1715 34.00/35.00 77.50/78.50 116.50/118.00 163.00/165.00 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 35.00/36.50 78.00/80.00 117.00/119.00 163.00/165.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 204.00/206.00 243.00/245.00 286.00/288.00 333.50/335.50 1100 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 286.50/288.50 334.50/336.50 1200 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 287.00/289.00 335.00/337.00 1300 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 287.00/289.00 335.00/337.00 1400 205.00/207.00 244.00/246.00 287.50/289.50 335.50/337.50 1500 205.50/207.50 244.50/246.50 288.50/290.50 336.50/338.50 1600 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 288.50/290.50 336.50/338.50 1715 206.50/208.50 245.50/247.50 289.00/291.00 337.50/339.50 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 206.00/208.00 245.00/247.00 288.50/290.50 336.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 371.00/373.00 412.00/414.00 450.00/452.00 487.00/489.00 1100 372.00/374.00 413.00/415.00 451.00/453.00 488.00/490.00 1200 373.00/375.00 414.00/416.00 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00 1300 373.00/375.00 414.00/416.00 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00 1400 373.50/375.50 415.00/417.00 453.00/455.00 490.50/492.50 1500 374.50/376.50 415.50/417.50 453.50/455.50 491.00/493.00 1600 374.50/376.50 415.50/417.50 453.50/455.50 491.00/493.00 1715 376.00/378.00 417.50/419.50 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 374.00/376.00 415.00/417.00 453.00/455.00 490.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.19% 8.29% 8.32% 8.35% 8.39% 8.38% 1100 8.29% 8.34% 8.36% 8.38% 8.42% 8.41% 1200 8.29% 8.35% 8.36% 8.38% 8.43% 8.42% 1300 8.22% 8.35% 8.37% 8.39% 8.43% 8.42% 1400 8.33% 8.41% 8.41% 8.43% 8.46% 8.45% 1500 8.44% 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.48% 8.46% 1600 8.55% 8.51% 8.47% 8.47% 8.50% 8.47% 1715 8.36% 8.41% 8.43% 8.47% 8.51% 8.49% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 8.30% 8.34% 8.35% 8.37% 8.41% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.38% 8.48% 8.40% 8.32% 8.24% 8.14% 1100 8.40% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 8.16% 1200 8.42% 8.53% 8.46% 8.38% 8.28% 8.18% 1300 8.43% 8.54% 8.46% 8.38% 8.29% 8.19% 1400 8.45% 8.56% 8.49% 8.41% 8.32% 8.22% 1500 8.48% 8.58% 8.50% 8.42% 8.32% 8.23% 1600 8.48% 8.58% 8.50% 8.42% 8.32% 8.23% 1715 8.49% 8.61% 8.53% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 8.41% 8.52% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4850/60.4950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com