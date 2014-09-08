Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 07.17% 07.05% 07.55% (Sep 4) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.94% 06.64% 07.04% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.50 72.00/74.00 111.50/113.50 158.00/160.00 1100 29.00/30.00 73.00/74.00 112.50/113.50 159.00/160.00 1200 29.00/30.00 73.00/74.00 112.50/113.50 159.00/160.00 1300 29.00/30.50 73.00/75.00 112.50/114.50 159.50/161.50 1400 28.50/30.00 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 159.00/161.00 1500 28.50/30.00 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 159.00/161.00 1600 29.00/30.00 73.00/74.00 112.25/113.00 159.00/161.00 1715 28.50/30.00 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 159.00/161.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 30.00/31.00 74.00/76.00 113.50/115.50 160.50/162.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 241.00/243.00 285.00/287.00 333.50/335.50 1100 202.00/204.00 241.50/243.50 285.50/287.50 333.50/335.50 1200 202.00/204.00 241.50/243.50 286.00/288.00 334.50/336.50 1300 203.00/205.00 242.50/244.50 287.00/289.00 335.50/337.50 1400 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.50 335.00/337.00 1500 202.50/204.50 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.50 335.00/337.00 1600 202.50/204.00 242.00/244.00 286.50/288.00 335.00/337.00 1715 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 336.50/338.50 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 204.00/206.00 243.50/245.50 287.50/289.50 336.00/338.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 372.00/374.00 414.00/416.00 453.00/455.00 491.00/493.00 1100 372.00/374.00 414.00/416.00 453.00/455.00 491.00/493.00 1200 373.00/375.00 415.00/417.00 454.00/456.00 492.00/494.00 1300 374.50/376.50 416.50/418.50 455.50/457.50 493.50/495.50 1400 374.00/376.00 416.00/418.00 455.00/457.00 493.00/495.00 1500 374.00/376.00 416.00/418.00 455.00/457.00 493.00/495.00 1600 374.00/376.00 416.00/418.00 455.00/457.00 493.00/495.00 1715 375.50/377.50 418.00/420.00 457.50/459.50 495.50/497.50 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 374.50/376.50 416.50/418.50 455.50/457.50 493.50/495.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.37% 8.49% 8.50% 8.52% 8.55% 8.53% 1100 8.51% 8.54% 8.53% 8.55% 8.57% 8.55% 1200 8.51% 8.53% 8.53% 8.54% 8.57% 8.55% 1300 8.58% 8.58% 8.57% 8.59% 8.61% 8.59% 1400 8.47% 8.53% 8.54% 8.57% 8.59% 8.57% 1500 8.47% 8.53% 8.54% 8.56% 8.59% 8.57% 1600 8.51% 8.52% 8.52% 8.56% 8.58% 8.57% 1715 8.48% 8.54% 8.55% 8.57% 8.60% 8.60% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 8.46% 8.55% 8.56% 8.58% 8.60% 8.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.64% 8.57% 8.50% 8.41% 8.32% 1100 8.58% 8.65% 8.58% 8.50% 8.41% 8.33% 1200 8.59% 8.66% 8.59% 8.51% 8.42% 8.33% 1300 8.62% 8.69% 8.63% 8.55% 8.45% 8.36% 1400 8.60% 8.68% 8.62% 8.54% 8.44% 8.35% 1500 8.60% 8.68% 8.61% 8.54% 8.44% 8.35% 1600 8.60% 8.68% 8.61% 8.54% 8.44% 8.35% 1715 8.64% 8.73% 8.66% 8.59% 8.49% 8.40% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 8.60% 8.69% 8.61% 8.53% 8.44% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.3900/60.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com