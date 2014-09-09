Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% (Sep 5) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.50/04.25 01.25/01.50 07.17% 07.05% 07.55% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.75/29.25 72.00/74.00 112.00/114.00 159.00/161.00 1100 27.50/29.50 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 1200 27.25/28.75 71.50/73.50 111.25/113.25 158.25/160.25 1300 27.25/28.75 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 1400 27.50/29.00 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 1500 27.50/29.50 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 1600 27.50/29.00 71.50/73.50 111.25/113.25 158.25/160.25 1715 27.50/29.00 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 28.50/30.00 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 159.00/161.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.00/289.00 336.00/338.00 1100 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 337.00/339.00 1200 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 287.00/289.00 336.50/338.50 1300 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 337.00/339.00 1400 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 337.00/339.00 1500 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 337.00/339.00 1600 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 287.00/289.00 336.50/338.50 1715 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 287.00/289.00 336.50/338.50 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 202.50/204.50 242.50/244.50 287.50/289.50 336.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.50/377.50 418.00/420.00 457.50/459.50 496.00/498.00 1100 376.50/378.50 419.50/421.50 459.00/461.00 497.50/499.50 1200 376.00/378.00 419.00/421.00 459.00/461.00 497.50/499.50 1300 376.50/378.50 419.50/421.50 460.00/462.00 498.50/500.50 1400 377.00/379.00 420.00/422.00 460.50/462.50 499.00/501.00 1500 377.00/379.00 420.00/422.00 460.50/462.50 499.00/501.00 1600 376.00/378.00 419.00/421.00 459.50/461.50 498.00/500.00 1715 376.50/378.50 419.50/421.50 460.00/462.00 498.50/500.50 (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 375.50/377.50 418.00/420.00 457.50/459.50 495.50/497.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.66% 8.67% 8.67% 8.67% 8.68% 8.67% 1100 8.62% 8.62% 8.63% 8.65% 8.68% 8.67% 1200 8.55% 8.61% 8.61% 8.63% 8.66% 8.65% 1300 8.55% 8.62% 8.63% 8.65% 8.68% 8.67% 1400 8.59% 8.62% 8.63% 8.65% 8.68% 8.67% 1500 8.62% 8.62% 8.62% 8.65% 8.68% 8.66% 1600 8.59% 8.61% 8.61% 8.63% 8.66% 8.65% 1715 8.58% 8.61% 8.62% 8.64% 8.65% 8.64% (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 8.48% 8.54% 8.55% 8.57% 8.60% 8.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.78% 8.71% 8.64% 8.55% 8.45% 1100 8.71% 8.80% 8.73% 8.66% 8.57% 8.47% 1200 8.70% 8.79% 8.72% 8.65% 8.57% 8.47% 1300 8.72% 8.80% 8.74% 8.67% 8.59% 8.49% 1400 8.71% 8.80% 8.75% 8.68% 8.60% 8.50% 1500 8.71% 8.80% 8.74% 8.67% 8.59% 8.49% 1600 8.70% 8.79% 8.72% 8.66% 8.58% 8.48% 1715 8.69% 8.79% 8.73% 8.66% 8.58% 8.48% (C1osing Sep 5) 1715 8.64% 8.73% 8.66% 8.59% 8.49% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2900/60.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com