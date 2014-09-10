Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.64% 06.64% 06.64% (Sep 8) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.00 69.50/71.50 109.00/111.00 156.00/158.00 1100 25.50/27.00 69.50/71.50 109.50/111.50 156.50/158.50 1200 25.50/27.00 69.50/71.50 109.50/111.50 156.25/158.25 1300 25.50/27.50 69.50/71.50 109.25/111.25 156.00/158.00 1400 26.00/27.00 70.00/71.00 109.75/110.75 156.00/158.00 1500 26.25/27.25 70.25/71.25 110.00/111.00 156.50/157.50 1600 26.00/27.50 70.00/72.00 109.75/111.75 156.25/158.25 1715 25.50/27.00 69.50/71.50 109.25/111.20 155.75/157.70 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 27.50/29.00 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 158.50/160.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 284.50/286.50 333.50/335.50 1100 200.50/202.50 240.50/242.50 285.50/287.50 334.50/336.50 1200 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 285.00/287.00 334.00/336.00 1300 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 284.00/286.00 333.00/335.00 1400 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 284.00/286.00 333.00/335.00 1500 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 284.00/286.00 333.00/335.00 1600 200.00/202.00 240.00/242.00 284.50/286.50 333.50/335.50 1715 199.50/201.50 239.50/241.50 284.00/286.00 333.00/335.00 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 202.00/204.00 242.00/244.00 287.00/289.00 336.50/338.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 373.00/375.00 415.50/417.50 455.50/457.50 494.00/496.00 1100 374.00/376.00 416.50/418.50 456.50/458.50 495.00/497.00 1200 373.50/375.50 416.00/418.00 456.00/458.00 494.50/496.50 1300 372.00/374.00 414.50/416.50 454.50/456.50 493.00/495.00 1400 372.00/374.00 414.50/416.50 454.50/456.50 493.00/495.00 1500 372.00/374.00 414.50/416.50 454.50/456.50 493.00/495.00 1600 373.00/375.00 415.50/417.50 455.50/457.50 494.00/496.00 1715 372.50/374.50 415.00/417.00 455.00/457.00 493.50/495.50 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 376.50/378.50 419.50/421.50 460.00/462.00 498.50/500.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.51% 8.53% 8.56% 8.59% 8.58% 1100 8.46% 8.54% 8.56% 8.60% 8.63% 8.62% 1200 8.46% 8.54% 8.56% 8.58% 8.61% 8.60% 1300 8.47% 8.51% 8.53% 8.55% 8.58% 8.57% 1400 8.47% 8.51% 8.53% 8.55% 8.58% 8.57% 1500 8.50% 8.52% 8.52% 8.54% 8.56% 8.55% 1600 8.54% 8.56% 8.55% 8.56% 8.59% 8.58% 1715 8.44% 8.50% 8.51% 8.53% 8.57% 8.56% (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 8.58% 8.61% 8.62% 8.64% 8.65% 8.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.65% 8.72% 8.65% 8.58% 8.50% 8.41% 1100 8.68% 8.75% 8.68% 8.60% 8.52% 8.43% 1200 8.67% 8.73% 8.67% 8.59% 8.51% 8.42% 1300 8.63% 8.69% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% 1400 8.63% 8.69% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% 1500 8.61% 8.68% 8.61% 8.53% 8.46% 8.37% 1600 8.64% 8.70% 8.64% 8.56% 8.48% 8.39% 1715 8.62% 8.69% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 8.69% 8.79% 8.73% 8.66% 8.58% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6000/60.6100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com