Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.90% 06.60% 07.00% (Sep 10) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 1100 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 1200 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 1300 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 1400 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.00 104.00/105.50 150.00/152.00 1500 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 1600 21.00/22.00 65.00/66.00 104.50/106.00 151.00/152.50 1715 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 24.50/26.00 68.75/70.75 108.00/110.00 154.50/156.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 326.50/328.50 1100 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 326.50/328.50 1200 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 326.50/328.50 1300 194.00/196.00 234.00/236.00 278.00/280.00 327.00/329.00 1400 193.50/195.50 233.00/235.00 277.00/279.00 326.00/328.00 1500 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 326.50/328.50 1600 194.00/196.00 233.50/235.50 277.50/279.50 326.50/328.50 1715 194.00/196.00 234.00/236.00 278.00/280.00 327.00/329.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 198.00/200.00 237.50/239.50 281.50/283.50 330.50/332.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 365.50/367.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 1100 365.75/367.75 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 486.00/488.00 1200 365.50/367.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 486.50/488.50 1300 366.00/368.00 408.50/410.50 448.50/450.50 487.00/489.00 1400 365.00/367.00 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 485.50/487.50 1500 365.50/367.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 486.50/488.50 1600 365.50/367.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 486.50/488.50 1715 366.00/368.00 408.50/410.50 448.50/450.50 487.00/489.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 369.50/371.50 412.00/414.00 452.00/454.00 490.00/492.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.50% 1100 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.52% 8.49% 1200 8.53% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.50% 1300 8.54% 8.53% 8.51% 8.52% 8.55% 8.52% 1400 8.51% 8.50% 8.48% 8.50% 8.52% 8.49% 1500 8.54% 8.53% 8.51% 8.53% 8.54% 8.51% 1600 8.56% 8.54% 8.52% 8.53% 8.54% 8.51% 1715 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.53% 8.50% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 8.49% 8.50% 8.47% 8.49% 8.51% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.39% 8.30% 1100 8.57% 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.38% 8.30% 1200 8.57% 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.39% 8.31% 1300 8.59% 8.64% 8.57% 8.50% 8.41% 8.33% 1400 8.57% 8.61% 8.54% 8.48% 8.39% 8.30% 1500 8.58% 8.62% 8.56% 8.49% 8.40% 8.32% 1600 8.58% 8.62% 8.56% 8.49% 8.40% 8.32% 1715 8.58% 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.39% 8.31% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 8.54% 8.60% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.29% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9250/60.9350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com