Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.85 03.50/04.25 01.10/01.60 06.88% 06.98% 06.59% (Sep 11) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.90% 06.60% 07.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.25/20.25 63.50/64.50 102.75/104.75 148.50/150.50 1100 18.75/20.75 63.00/65.00 102.50/104.50 148.50/150.50 1200 19.25/20.25 63.50/64.50 103.00/104.00 149.50/150.50 1300 19.00/20.50 63.00/65.00 102.50/104.50 149.00/151.00 1400 19.00/20.50 63.00/65.00 102.50/104.50 149.00/151.00 1500 19.00/20.50 63.00/65.00 102.50/104.50 149.00/151.00 1600 19.25/20.25 63.50/64.50 103.00/104.00 149.50/150.50 1715 19.25/20.25 63.00/64.50 102.75/104.25 149.25/150.75 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 20.50/22.00 64.50/66.50 104.00/106.00 150.50/152.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/194.00 231.50/233.50 275.50/277.50 324.00/326.00 1100 192.00/194.00 231.50/233.50 275.50/277.50 324.50/326.50 1200 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 1300 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 1400 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 324.75/326.75 1500 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 1600 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 1715 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 194.00/196.00 234.00/236.00 278.00/280.00 327.00/329.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 363.00/365.00 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.00/485.00 1100 363.50/365.50 405.50/407.50 445.50/447.50 484.00/486.00 1200 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1300 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1400 363.75/365.75 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1500 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1600 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 1715 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 366.00/368.00 408.50/410.50 448.50/450.50 487.00/489.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.50% 8.46% 8.47% 8.49% 8.46% 1100 8.51% 8.50% 8.47% 8.48% 8.50% 8.47% 1200 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.51% 1300 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.50% 1400 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.50% 1500 8.52% 8.52% 8.50% 8.52% 8.53% 8.50% 1600 8.53% 8.53% 8.51% 8.53% 8.54% 8.51% 1715 8.52% 8.53% 8.52% 8.54% 8.55% 8.52% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.53% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.34% 8.26% 1100 8.55% 8.59% 8.52% 8.45% 8.36% 8.29% 1200 8.59% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 8.31% 1300 8.58% 8.62% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 8.31% 1400 8.58% 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.31% 1500 8.58% 8.61% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.31% 1600 8.59% 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.40% 8.32% 1715 8.60% 8.64% 8.57% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 8.58% 8.62% 8.55% 8.48% 8.39% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6500/60.6600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com