Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% (Sep 12) 1000 04.60/05.85 03.50/04.25 01.10/01.60 06.88% 06.98% 06.59% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.00 62.00/64.00 101.50/103.50 148.00/150.00 1100 18.00/19.00 62.00/63.50 101.75/103.25 148.25/149.75 1200 17.50/19.00 61.50/63.50 101.00/103.00 147.50/149.50 1300 17.75/19.75 62.00/64.00 101.25/103.25 147.75/149.75 1400 18.00/19.00 62.00/63.00 101.50/103.00 148.00/150.00 1500 18.00/19.00 62.25/63.25 102.00/103.00 148.00/150.00 1600 17.50/19.00 61.75/63.75 101.50/103.50 148.00/150.00 1715 18.00/19.00 62.25/63.25 101.75/103.25 148.25/149.75 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 19.25/20.25 63.00/64.50 102.75/104.25 149.25/150.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 231.00/233.00 275.00/277.00 323.50/325.50 1100 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 1200 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 274.00/276.00 323.00/325.00 1300 191.00/193.00 230.00/232.00 274.00/276.00 322.50/324.50 1400 191.00/193.00 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 1500 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 1600 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 1715 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 192.50/194.50 232.00/234.00 276.00/278.00 325.00/327.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 362.50/364.50 404.50/406.50 444.50/446.50 482.50/484.50 1100 362.50/364.50 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.00/485.00 1200 362.00/364.00 404.00/406.00 444.00/446.00 482.00/484.00 1300 361.50/363.50 404.00/406.00 444.00/446.00 482.50/484.50 1400 363.00/365.00 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.00/485.00 1500 362.50/364.50 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.00/485.00 1600 362.50/364.50 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.50/485.50 1715 362.50/364.50 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.50/485.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 364.00/366.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 484.50/486.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.53% 8.50% 8.52% 8.52% 8.49% 1100 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.50% 8.46% 1200 8.48% 8.48% 8.47% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% 1300 8.57% 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.48% 8.45% 1400 8.49% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% 8.49% 8.46% 1500 8.52% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.49% 8.46% 1600 8.50% 8.51% 8.49% 8.51% 8.50% 8.46% 1715 8.51% 8.50% 8.48% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 8.52% 8.53% 8.52% 8.54% 8.55% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.58% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1100 8.55% 8.57% 8.51% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1200 8.54% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% 1300 8.53% 8.56% 8.49% 8.42% 8.34% 8.26% 1400 8.55% 8.58% 8.51% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1500 8.55% 8.57% 8.51% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1600 8.55% 8.58% 8.51% 8.44% 8.36% 8.27% 1715 8.54% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 8.60% 8.64% 8.57% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1300/61.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com