Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.57% 06.57% 06.57% (Sep 15) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 60.25/62.25 100.00/102.00 146.50/148.50 1100 16.50/17.50 60.75/62.25 100.00/101.50 146.50/148.50 1200 16.00/17.50 60.25/62.25 100.00/102.00 146.50/148.50 1300 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 1400 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 1500 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 1600 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 1715 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 18.00/19.00 62.25/63.25 101.75/103.25 148.25/149.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 273.00/275.00 322.00/324.00 1100 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 273.00/275.00 322.00/324.00 1200 190.00/192.00 229.00/231.00 273.00/275.00 322.00/324.00 1300 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.00/323.00 1400 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.00/323.00 1500 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.00/323.00 1600 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.50/323.50 1715 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.50/323.50 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 191.50/193.50 230.50/232.50 274.50/276.50 323.50/325.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 361.00/363.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1100 361.50/363.50 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1200 361.00/363.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1300 360.00/362.00 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 480.50/482.50 1400 360.00/362.00 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 480.50/482.50 1500 360.00/362.00 402.50/404.50 442.50/444.50 480.50/482.50 1600 361.00/363.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 1715 361.00/363.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 362.50/364.50 405.00/407.00 445.00/447.00 483.50/485.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.50% 8.48% 8.51% 8.49% 8.46% 1100 8.53% 8.50% 8.48% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% 1200 8.49% 8.50% 8.48% 8.51% 8.49% 8.46% 1300 8.46% 8.47% 8.45% 8.48% 8.48% 8.44% 1400 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% 8.44% 1500 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% 8.44% 1600 8.46% 8.47% 8.45% 8.49% 8.48% 8.44% 1715 8.46% 8.47% 8.45% 8.48% 8.48% 8.44% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 8.51% 8.50% 8.48% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1100 8.56% 8.58% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 1200 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1300 8.54% 8.55% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 8.24% 1400 8.54% 8.55% 8.48% 8.41% 8.33% 8.24% 1500 8.54% 8.55% 8.48% 8.41% 8.33% 8.24% 1600 8.55% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% 1715 8.55% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 8.54% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0550/61.0650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com