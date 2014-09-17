Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% (Sep 16) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.57% 06.57% 06.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 58.50/60.50 98.00/100.00 144.50/146.50 1100 14.75/16.25 58.75/60.75 98.25/100.20 144.75/146.70 1200 14.75/15.75 58.75/59.75 98.25/99.75 144.50/146.50 1300 14.50/16.00 58.00/60.00 97.50/99.50 144.00/146.00 1400 14.75/15.75 58.75/59.75 98.25/99.75 144.50/146.50 1500 14.50/16.00 58.00/60.00 97.50/99.50 144.00/146.00 1600 14.50/16.00 58.00/60.00 97.50/99.50 144.00/146.00 1715 14.75/15.75 58.50/59.50 97.75/99.25 144.00/146.00 (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 16.00/17.50 60.00/62.00 99.50/101.50 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.00/190.00 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 319.50/321.50 1100 188.00/190.00 227.25/229.20 271.25/273.20 319.75/321.70 1200 188.00/190.00 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 320.00/322.00 1300 187.50/189.50 226.50/228.50 270.50/272.50 319.00/321.00 1400 188.00/190.00 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 320.00/322.00 1500 187.50/189.50 226.50/228.50 270.50/272.50 319.00/321.00 1600 187.50/189.50 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 319.50/321.50 1715 187.50/189.50 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 319.50/321.50 (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 189.50/191.50 228.50/230.50 272.50/274.50 321.50/323.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 441.50/443.50 480.00/482.00 1100 359.25/361.20 401.75/403.70 441.75/443.70 480.25/482.20 1200 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 441.50/443.50 480.00/482.00 1300 358.50/360.50 401.00/403.00 441.50/443.50 480.00/482.00 1400 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 441.50/443.50 480.00/482.00 1500 358.50/360.50 401.00/403.00 441.50/443.50 480.00/482.00 1600 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 442.00/444.00 480.50/482.50 1715 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 442.00/444.00 480.50/482.50 (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 361.00/363.00 403.50/405.50 443.50/445.50 482.00/484.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.47% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% 8.45% 1100 8.50% 8.49% 8.47% 8.49% 8.49% 8.45% 1200 8.43% 8.46% 8.46% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% 1300 8.40% 8.42% 8.43% 8.47% 8.47% 8.43% 1400 8.42% 8.46% 8.45% 8.49% 8.48% 8.45% 1500 8.39% 8.42% 8.42% 8.47% 8.46% 8.43% 1600 8.40% 8.43% 8.43% 8.48% 8.49% 8.46% 1715 8.40% 8.43% 8.43% 8.48% 8.49% 8.46% (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 8.46% 8.47% 8.45% 8.48% 8.48% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 1100 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1200 8.57% 8.58% 8.51% 8.44% 8.36% 8.27% 1300 8.54% 8.56% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1400 8.56% 8.57% 8.50% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 1500 8.54% 8.55% 8.49% 8.43% 8.35% 8.26% 1600 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.45% 8.37% 8.28% 1715 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.45% 8.37% 8.28% (C1osing Sep 16) 1715 8.55% 8.57% 8.51% 8.43% 8.36% 8.27% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9200/60.9300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com