Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.87% 06.57% 06.97% (Sep 17) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 54.00/56.00 93.50/95.50 140.00/142.00 1100 10.00/11.50 54.00/56.00 94.00/96.00 140.75/142.25 1200 10.50/11.50 54.50/55.50 93.50/95.00 139.50/141.50 1300 10.00/11.00 53.50/55.50 93.00/95.00 139.00/141.00 1400 10.00/11.50 53.50/55.50 92.50/94.50 138.50/140.50 1500 10.00/11.50 53.50/55.50 92.50/94.50 138.50/140.50 1600 10.00/12.00 53.50/55.50 93.00/95.00 139.00/141.00 1715 10.00/11.50 53.50/55.50 92.50/94.50 138.50/140.50 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 14.75/15.75 58.50/59.50 97.75/99.25 144.00/146.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 223.00/225.00 267.00/269.00 315.50/317.50 1100 184.25/186.25 223.50/225.50 267.50/269.50 316.50/318.50 1200 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 266.50/268.50 315.00/317.00 1300 182.00/184.00 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 313.50/315.50 1400 182.00/184.00 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 313.50/315.50 1500 182.00/184.00 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 313.50/315.50 1600 182.50/184.50 221.50/223.50 265.50/267.50 314.00/316.00 1715 182.00/184.00 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 187.50/189.50 227.00/229.00 271.00/273.00 319.50/321.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.00/357.00 397.50/399.50 438.00/440.00 476.50/478.50 1100 355.00/357.00 398.00/400.00 438.50/440.50 476.50/478.50 1200 354.50/356.50 397.00/399.00 437.00/439.00 475.50/477.50 1300 353.00/355.00 395.50/397.50 436.00/438.00 474.50/476.50 1400 353.00/355.00 395.50/397.50 436.00/438.00 474.50/476.50 1500 353.00/355.00 395.50/397.50 436.00/438.00 474.50/476.50 1600 353.50/355.50 396.00/398.00 436.50/438.50 475.00/477.00 1715 353.00/355.00 395.50/397.50 436.00/438.00 474.50/476.50 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 359.00/361.00 401.50/403.50 442.00/444.00 480.50/482.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.42% 8.42% 8.46% 8.47% 8.43% 1100 8.39% 8.47% 8.46% 8.50% 8.49% 8.45% 1200 8.42% 8.41% 8.40% 8.45% 8.46% 8.43% 1300 8.33% 8.40% 8.38% 8.42% 8.41% 8.39% 1400 8.34% 8.36% 8.36% 8.41% 8.42% 8.39% 1500 8.35% 8.36% 8.36% 8.42% 8.42% 8.40% 1600 8.37% 8.41% 8.39% 8.44% 8.44% 8.41% 1715 8.36% 8.37% 8.37% 8.43% 8.43% 8.41% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 8.40% 8.43% 8.43% 8.48% 8.49% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.55% 8.49% 8.42% 8.33% 8.26% 1100 8.58% 8.56% 8.50% 8.43% 8.34% 8.26% 1200 8.55% 8.55% 8.48% 8.41% 8.33% 8.25% 1300 8.52% 8.52% 8.46% 8.40% 8.32% 8.24% 1400 8.52% 8.52% 8.47% 8.41% 8.32% 8.25% 1500 8.52% 8.53% 8.47% 8.41% 8.33% 8.25% 1600 8.54% 8.54% 8.48% 8.42% 8.34% 8.26% 1715 8.53% 8.54% 8.48% 8.42% 8.34% 8.26% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 8.56% 8.57% 8.51% 8.45% 8.37% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8300/60.8400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com