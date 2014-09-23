Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.00% 06.00% 06.00% (Sep 19) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.90% 07.00% 06.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/08.50 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 137.00/139.00 1100 07.50/09.00 51.00/52.50 90.50/92.50 137.50/139.50 1200 07.50/09.50 51.00/53.00 91.00/93.00 137.00/139.00 1300 07.50/09.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 136.50/138.50 1400 07.25/09.25 50.50/52.50 90.25/91.75 137.50/138.50 1500 07.50/09.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 136.50/138.50 1600 07.25/09.25 50.50/52.50 90.25/91.75 137.50/138.50 1715 07.50/09.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 09.00/10.50 52.50/54.00 92.00/94.00 138.50/140.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.00/183.00 221.00/223.00 265.50/267.50 315.00/317.00 1100 181.00/183.00 220.50/222.50 265.00/267.00 314.50/316.50 1200 180.50/182.50 220.50/222.50 265.00/267.00 315.00/317.00 1300 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 264.00/266.00 314.00/316.00 1400 180.50/182.50 219.00/221.00 263.50/265.50 313.00/315.00 1500 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 263.50/265.50 313.00/315.00 1600 180.50/182.50 219.00/221.00 263.50/265.50 313.00/315.00 1715 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 263.50/265.50 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 182.00/184.00 221.50/223.50 266.00/268.00 315.50/317.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.00/357.00 398.50/400.50 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1100 354.50/356.50 398.00/400.00 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1200 355.00/357.00 398.50/400.50 440.00/442.00 479.00/481.00 1300 354.00/356.00 397.50/399.50 439.00/441.00 478.00/480.00 1400 353.00/355.00 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 1500 353.00/355.00 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 1600 353.00/355.00 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 1715 353.00/355.00 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 355.50/357.50 399.00/401.00 440.50/442.50 479.50/481.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.40% 8.45% 8.53% 8.54% 8.52% 1100 8.40% 8.45% 8.48% 8.54% 8.53% 8.50% 1200 8.44% 8.50% 8.46% 8.51% 8.53% 8.50% 1300 8.36% 8.41% 8.43% 8.49% 8.49% 8.47% 1400 8.35% 8.40% 8.44% 8.51% 8.47% 8.45% 1500 8.35% 8.40% 8.42% 8.48% 8.48% 8.45% 1600 8.35% 8.39% 8.44% 8.50% 8.46% 8.44% 1715 8.35% 8.40% 8.42% 8.48% 8.48% 8.45% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 8.41% 8.45% 8.46% 8.50% 8.51% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.67% 8.66% 8.61% 8.55% 8.47% 8.38% 1100 8.66% 8.65% 8.60% 8.55% 8.47% 8.39% 1200 8.67% 8.66% 8.61% 8.56% 8.47% 8.39% 1300 8.64% 8.64% 8.59% 8.54% 8.46% 8.37% 1400 8.61% 8.61% 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 1500 8.61% 8.61% 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% 1600 8.60% 8.60% 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.34% 1715 8.61% 8.61% 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% (C1osing Sep 19) 1715 8.63% 8.63% 8.58% 8.53% 8.45% 8.36% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8150/60.8250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com