Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.55/02.95 01.25/01.40 01.30/01.45 07.64% 07.49% 07.79% (Sep 22) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.00% 06.00% 06.00% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.50 49.25/51.25 88.50/90.50 135.00/137.00 1100 06.50/08.00 49.75/51.75 89.00/91.00 135.00/137.00 1200 06.00/07.50 49.25/51.25 88.50/90.50 134.50/136.50 1300 06.50/07.25 50.00/51.50 89.25/90.75 135.25/137.25 1400 06.00/07.50 49.50/51.00 88.50/90.50 134.50/136.50 1500 06.00/07.50 49.50/51.00 88.50/90.50 134.50/136.50 1600 06.00/07.50 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 1715 06.00/07.50 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 07.50/09.00 50.50/52.50 90.00/92.00 136.50/138.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 218.00/220.00 262.00/264.00 311.50/313.50 1100 178.50/180.50 218.00/220.00 262.00/264.00 311.50/313.50 1200 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 261.50/263.50 311.00/313.00 1300 178.25/180.25 217.50/219.50 261.50/263.50 310.50/312.50 1400 178.00/180.00 217.00/219.00 261.00/263.00 310.00/312.00 1500 178.00/180.00 217.00/219.00 261.00/263.00 310.00/312.00 1600 177.50/179.50 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 309.50/311.50 1715 177.50/179.50 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 263.50/265.50 313.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.50/353.50 395.00/397.00 436.50/438.50 475.50/477.50 1100 351.50/353.50 395.00/397.00 436.50/438.50 476.00/478.00 1200 351.00/353.00 394.50/396.50 436.00/438.00 475.00/477.00 1300 350.50/352.50 394.00/396.00 435.50/437.50 474.50/476.50 1400 350.00/352.00 393.50/395.50 435.00/437.00 474.00/476.00 1500 350.00/352.00 393.50/395.50 435.00/437.00 474.00/476.00 1600 349.50/351.50 392.50/394.50 433.50/435.50 472.50/474.50 1715 349.50/351.50 392.50/394.50 433.50/435.50 472.50/474.50 (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 353.00/355.00 396.50/398.50 438.00/440.00 477.00/479.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.36% 8.38% 8.40% 8.47% 8.47% 8.43% 1100 8.46% 8.43% 8.41% 8.47% 8.47% 8.44% 1200 8.36% 8.38% 8.38% 8.45% 8.45% 8.42% 1300 8.44% 8.43% 8.42% 8.46% 8.45% 8.42% 1400 8.35% 8.37% 8.37% 8.44% 8.42% 8.40% 1500 8.36% 8.38% 8.37% 8.44% 8.43% 8.40% 1600 8.31% 8.32% 8.33% 8.41% 8.40% 8.38% 1715 8.31% 8.33% 8.33% 8.41% 8.40% 8.38% (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 8.35% 8.40% 8.42% 8.48% 8.48% 8.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.61% 8.59% 8.54% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 1100 8.62% 8.59% 8.55% 8.49% 8.43% 8.34% 1200 8.60% 8.58% 8.54% 8.49% 8.41% 8.33% 1300 8.59% 8.57% 8.52% 8.47% 8.40% 8.32% 1400 8.57% 8.55% 8.51% 8.46% 8.38% 8.30% 1500 8.57% 8.55% 8.51% 8.46% 8.38% 8.31% 1600 8.55% 8.53% 8.48% 8.42% 8.35% 8.27% 1715 8.55% 8.54% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.28% (C1osing Sep 22) 1715 8.61% 8.61% 8.56% 8.51% 8.43% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9400/60.9500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com