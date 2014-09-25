Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.99% 05.99% 05.99% (Sep 23) 1000 02.55/02.95 01.25/01.40 01.30/01.45 07.64% 07.49% 07.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/06.00 47.75/49.75 87.00/89.00 133.50/135.50 1100 05.00/06.00 48.00/49.50 87.00/89.00 133.00/135.00 1200 05.00/06.00 48.25/49.25 87.50/88.50 133.50/134.50 1300 04.75/06.25 48.00/50.00 87.00/89.00 133.00/135.00 1400 04.50/06.00 47.75/49.75 87.00/89.00 133.00/135.00 1500 05.00/06.00 48.00/49.50 87.00/89.00 133.00/135.00 1600 04.75/05.50 48.25/49.25 87.25/88.75 133.00/135.00 1715 05.00/06.00 48.00/49.50 87.00/89.00 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 06.00/07.50 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 134.00/136.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.50/178.50 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 308.50/310.50 1100 176.25/178.25 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 308.50/310.50 1200 176.25/178.25 215.50/217.50 259.50/261.50 308.50/310.50 1300 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 259.50/261.50 308.00/310.00 1400 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 308.00/310.00 1500 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 308.00/310.00 1600 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 308.00/310.00 1715 176.00/178.00 215.00/217.00 259.00/261.00 308.00/310.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 177.50/179.50 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 309.50/311.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.50/350.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 471.50/473.50 1100 348.50/350.50 391.50/393.50 432.50/434.50 471.50/473.50 1200 348.00/350.00 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 471.00/473.00 1300 348.00/350.00 390.50/392.50 431.50/433.50 470.50/472.50 1400 347.50/349.50 390.50/392.50 431.50/433.50 470.50/472.50 1500 348.00/350.00 390.50/392.50 432.00/434.00 471.00/473.00 1600 348.00/350.00 390.50/392.50 431.50/433.50 470.50/472.50 1715 348.00/350.00 391.00/393.00 432.00/434.00 471.00/473.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 349.50/351.50 392.50/394.50 433.50/435.50 472.50/474.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.32% 8.36% 8.38% 8.43% 8.41% 8.39% 1100 8.33% 8.36% 8.35% 8.41% 8.41% 8.38% 1200 8.33% 8.35% 8.35% 8.41% 8.41% 8.38% 1300 8.38% 8.36% 8.36% 8.40% 8.40% 8.39% 1400 8.33% 8.36% 8.36% 8.41% 8.40% 8.37% 1500 8.34% 8.37% 8.36% 8.41% 8.40% 8.38% 1600 8.33% 8.36% 8.36% 8.41% 8.40% 8.37% 1715 8.34% 8.36% 8.36% 8.41% 8.40% 8.37% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 8.31% 8.33% 8.33% 8.41% 8.40% 8.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.56% 8.54% 8.49% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1100 8.55% 8.54% 8.48% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1200 8.55% 8.52% 8.47% 8.42% 8.34% 8.26% 1300 8.55% 8.53% 8.47% 8.41% 8.34% 8.26% 1400 8.55% 8.52% 8.47% 8.41% 8.34% 8.26% 1500 8.55% 8.54% 8.48% 8.43% 8.35% 8.27% 1600 8.55% 8.53% 8.47% 8.41% 8.34% 8.26% 1715 8.55% 8.53% 8.48% 8.42% 8.35% 8.27% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 8.55% 8.54% 8.49% 8.43% 8.36% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.9600/60.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com