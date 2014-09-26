Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.83% 06.93% 06.54% (Sep 25) 1000 04.95/05.65 01.20/01.40 03.75/04.25 07.40% 07.18% 07.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 42.00/44.00 81.00/83.00 127.00/129.00 170.00/172.00 1100 42.00/44.00 81.00/83.00 127.00/129.00 170.00/172.00 1200 42.00/44.00 80.75/82.75 126.50/128.50 169.50/171.50 1300 42.00/44.00 81.25/83.25 127.00/129.00 169.50/171.50 1400 42.50/43.50 81.25/82.75 127.00/129.00 170.00/172.00 1500 41.50/43.50 80.50/82.50 126.00/128.00 169.00/171.00 1600 42.00/43.50 80.50/82.50 126.00/128.00 169.00/171.00 1715 42.00/43.50 80.50/82.50 126.00/128.00 169.00/171.00 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 43.50/45.50 82.50/84.50 128.50/130.50 171.50/173.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/211.00 253.00/255.00 302.00/304.00 341.50/343.50 1100 209.00/211.00 253.00/255.00 301.50/303.50 341.00/343.00 1200 208.50/210.50 252.50/254.50 301.50/303.50 341.50/343.50 1300 208.00/210.00 252.00/254.00 301.00/303.00 341.00/343.00 1400 209.00/211.00 253.00/255.00 302.00/304.00 341.75/343.75 1500 208.00/210.00 251.50/253.50 300.00/302.00 339.00/341.00 1600 208.00/210.00 252.00/254.00 300.50/302.50 340.00/342.00 1715 208.00/210.00 252.00/254.00 300.50/302.50 340.00/342.00 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 210.50/212.50 254.50/256.50 303.50/305.50 343.00/345.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 384.50/386.50 425.50/427.50 464.75/466.75 502.00/504.00 1100 384.00/386.00 425.00/427.00 464.00/466.00 501.00/503.00 1200 384.50/386.50 425.50/427.50 464.50/466.50 501.50/503.50 1300 384.00/386.00 425.50/427.50 465.00/467.00 502.00/504.00 1400 385.00/387.00 426.00/428.00 465.00/467.00 502.00/504.00 1500 382.00/384.00 423.00/425.00 462.00/464.00 499.00/501.00 1600 383.00/385.00 424.00/426.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 1715 383.00/385.00 424.00/426.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 386.00/388.00 427.00/429.00 466.00/468.00 00.75/01.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.24% 8.26% 8.27% 8.33% 8.32% 8.29% 1100 8.23% 8.25% 8.26% 8.32% 8.31% 8.28% 1200 8.22% 8.21% 8.22% 8.28% 8.28% 8.26% 1300 8.24% 8.28% 8.27% 8.30% 8.28% 8.26% 1400 8.25% 8.26% 8.27% 8.33% 8.32% 8.30% 1500 8.20% 8.26% 8.26% 8.33% 8.33% 8.30% 1600 8.23% 8.25% 8.24% 8.32% 8.32% 8.30% 1715 8.23% 8.25% 8.24% 8.32% 8.32% 8.30% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 8.27% 8.28% 8.28% 8.34% 8.33% 8.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.26% 8.19% 1100 8.47% 8.42% 8.37% 8.31% 8.24% 8.16% 1200 8.46% 8.42% 8.37% 8.32% 8.24% 8.16% 1300 8.46% 8.43% 8.38% 8.34% 8.26% 8.19% 1400 8.50% 8.46% 8.41% 8.35% 8.27% 8.19% 1500 8.49% 8.44% 8.39% 8.34% 8.27% 8.19% 1600 8.49% 8.45% 8.40% 8.34% 8.27% 8.19% 1715 8.49% 8.45% 8.40% 8.35% 8.27% 8.19% (C1osing Sep 25) 1715 8.50% 8.46% 8.41% 8.35% 8.27% 8.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1400/61.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com