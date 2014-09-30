Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/02.75 01.10/01.50 01.15/01.50 06.69% 06.54% 06.84% (Sep 26) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.83% 06.93% 06.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.00/42.00 79.00/81.00 124.50/126.50 167.50/169.50 1100 40.00/42.00 79.00/81.00 124.50/126.50 167.50/169.50 1200 40.00/42.00 79.00/81.00 124.50/126.50 167.50/169.50 1300 40.25/42.25 79.00/81.00 124.50/126.50 167.50/169.50 1400 40.00/42.00 78.50/80.50 124.00/126.00 167.00/169.00 1500 40.00/42.00 78.50/80.50 124.00/126.00 166.50/168.50 1600 40.00/42.00 78.00/80.00 123.00/125.00 165.50/167.50 1715 40.00/42.00 78.00/80.00 123.00/125.00 165.50/167.50 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 42.00/43.50 80.50/82.50 126.00/128.00 169.00/171.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 250.50/252.50 299.00/301.00 338.50/340.50 1100 206.50/208.50 250.00/252.00 298.50/300.50 338.00/340.00 1200 206.50/208.50 250.00/252.00 298.00/300.00 337.50/339.50 1300 206.00/208.00 249.50/251.50 297.50/299.50 337.00/339.00 1400 205.50/207.50 249.00/251.00 297.00/299.00 336.00/338.00 1500 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 296.00/298.00 335.50/337.50 1600 203.50/205.50 246.50/248.50 294.50/296.50 333.50/335.50 1715 203.50/205.50 246.00/248.00 293.50/295.50 332.50/334.50 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 208.00/210.00 252.00/254.00 300.50/302.50 340.00/342.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.50/383.50 422.50/424.50 461.50/463.50 498.50/500.50 1100 380.50/382.50 421.50/423.50 460.50/462.50 497.50/499.50 1200 380.00/382.00 421.00/423.00 460.00/462.00 497.00/499.00 1300 379.75/381.75 420.50/422.50 459.50/461.50 496.50/498.50 1400 378.50/380.50 419.50/421.50 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1500 378.00/380.00 419.00/421.00 458.00/460.00 495.00/497.00 1600 376.00/378.00 417.00/419.00 456.00/458.00 493.00/495.00 1715 374.50/376.50 415.50/417.50 454.50/456.50 491.50/493.50 (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 383.00/385.00 424.00/426.00 463.00/465.00 500.00/502.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.20% 8.21% 8.28% 8.28% 8.30% 1100 8.13% 8.19% 8.19% 8.27% 8.26% 8.28% 1200 8.13% 8.19% 8.20% 8.27% 8.27% 8.28% 1300 8.17% 8.19% 8.20% 8.27% 8.25% 8.26% 1400 8.11% 8.13% 8.15% 8.23% 8.22% 8.23% 1500 8.12% 8.14% 8.16% 8.22% 8.20% 8.21% 1600 8.10% 8.08% 8.09% 8.16% 8.14% 8.16% 1715 8.10% 8.08% 8.09% 8.16% 8.14% 8.14% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 8.23% 8.25% 8.24% 8.32% 8.32% 8.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.40% 8.36% 8.30% 8.23% 8.16% 1100 8.42% 8.38% 8.32% 8.27% 8.20% 8.13% 1200 8.41% 8.37% 8.32% 8.26% 8.20% 8.12% 1300 8.40% 8.36% 8.31% 8.26% 8.19% 8.12% 1400 8.37% 8.32% 8.27% 8.22% 8.16% 8.09% 1500 8.35% 8.32% 8.27% 8.22% 8.15% 8.09% 1600 8.30% 8.27% 8.22% 8.18% 8.12% 8.05% 1715 8.27% 8.24% 8.19% 8.15% 8.09% 8.02% (C1osing Sep 26) 1715 8.49% 8.45% 8.40% 8.35% 8.27% 8.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5300/61.5400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com