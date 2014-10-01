Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 08.25/10.75 01.25/01.75 07.00/09.00 06.98% 07.40% 06.91% (Sep 29) 1000 02.25/02.75 01.10/01.50 01.15/01.50 06.69% 06.54% 06.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/33.75 70.50/72.50 115.00/117.00 157.25/159.25 1100 32.00/34.00 70.00/72.00 115.00/117.00 157.50/159.50 1200 32.00/34.00 70.00/72.00 115.00/117.00 157.50/159.50 1300 32.00/33.00 70.00/71.50 115.00/117.00 157.50/159.50 1400 32.50/33.50 70.50/71.50 115.50/116.50 158.00/159.00 1500 32.00/34.00 70.00/72.00 115.00/117.00 157.25/159.25 1600 32.00/33.00 70.00/72.00 114.75/116.75 156.50/158.50 1715 32.00/34.00 69.50/71.50 113.50/115.50 155.50/157.50 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 40.00/42.00 78.00/80.00 123.00/125.00 165.50/167.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/197.00 237.50/239.50 284.50/286.50 323.00/325.00 1100 196.00/198.00 238.50/240.50 286.00/288.00 325.00/327.00 1200 195.50/197.50 238.00/240.00 285.50/287.50 324.00/326.00 1300 195.50/197.50 238.00/240.00 285.50/287.50 324.00/326.00 1400 195.50/197.50 238.00/240.00 285.00/287.00 323.50/325.50 1500 195.50/197.50 238.00/240.00 285.00/287.00 323.50/325.50 1600 194.50/196.50 236.00/238.00 283.00/285.00 321.50/323.50 1715 193.00/195.00 234.50/236.50 280.50/282.50 317.50/319.50 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 203.50/205.50 246.00/248.00 293.50/295.50 332.50/334.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 365.50/367.50 406.00/408.00 444.75/446.75 481.50/483.50 1100 367.00/369.00 407.50/409.50 446.00/448.00 483.00/485.00 1200 366.00/368.00 406.50/408.50 445.00/447.00 482.00/484.00 1300 366.00/368.00 406.50/408.50 445.00/447.00 482.00/484.00 1400 365.50/367.50 406.00/408.00 444.50/446.50 481.50/483.50 1500 365.50/367.50 406.00/408.00 444.50/446.50 481.50/483.50 1600 363.00/365.00 403.50/405.50 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 1715 358.50/360.50 398.50/400.50 436.00/438.00 472.50/474.50 (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 374.50/376.50 415.50/417.50 454.50/456.50 491.50/493.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.12% 8.10% 8.14% 8.10% 8.12% 1100 8.11% 8.08% 8.10% 8.15% 8.13% 8.15% 1200 8.12% 8.09% 8.11% 8.15% 8.12% 8.14% 1300 8.04% 8.07% 8.11% 8.15% 8.12% 8.14% 1400 8.12% 8.09% 8.11% 8.16% 8.12% 8.14% 1500 8.11% 8.07% 8.09% 8.13% 8.11% 8.12% 1600 8.04% 8.07% 8.07% 8.10% 8.06% 8.06% 1715 8.08% 7.99% 7.99% 8.03% 8.00% 8.00% (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 8.10% 8.08% 8.09% 8.16% 8.14% 8.14% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.24% 8.19% 8.15% 8.10% 8.03% 7.97% 1100 8.27% 8.22% 8.17% 8.12% 8.05% 7.98% 1200 8.26% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 8.04% 7.98% 1300 8.27% 8.21% 8.16% 8.11% 8.04% 7.98% 1400 8.25% 8.20% 8.15% 8.10% 8.03% 7.97% 1500 8.24% 8.18% 8.14% 8.09% 8.02% 7.96% 1600 8.19% 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 7.97% 7.91% 1715 8.10% 8.03% 7.98% 7.93% 7.86% 7.81% (C1osing Sep 29) 1715 8.27% 8.24% 8.19% 8.15% 8.09% 8.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7450/61.7550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com