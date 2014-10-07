Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 08.50/10.00 07.50/08.50 01.00/01.50 07.17% 07.38% 05.91% (Sep 30) 1000 08.25/10.75 01.25/01.75 07.00/09.00 06.98% 07.40% 06.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 68.50/70.50 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 1100 31.00/32.50 69.00/71.00 114.00/116.00 155.75/157.75 1200 31.25/32.25 69.50/70.50 114.50/115.50 156.50/157.50 1300 31.00/32.50 69.50/70.50 114.50/115.50 156.50/157.50 1400 30.25/32.25 68.25/70.25 113.25/115.25 155.25/157.25 1500 30.50/32.50 68.50/70.50 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 1600 30.50/32.50 68.75/70.75 113.50/115.50 155.50/157.50 1715 30.50/32.50 68.50/70.50 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 32.00/34.00 69.50/71.50 113.50/115.50 155.50/157.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 235.00/237.00 281.00/283.00 318.50/320.50 1100 193.75/195.75 235.25/237.25 281.25/283.25 318.75/320.75 1200 194.00/196.00 236.00/238.00 282.00/284.00 320.00/322.00 1300 194.00/196.00 236.00/238.00 282.00/284.00 320.00/322.00 1400 193.25/195.25 234.75/236.75 280.50/282.50 318.50/320.50 1500 193.00/195.00 235.00/237.00 281.00/283.00 318.50/320.50 1600 193.50/195.50 235.50/237.50 282.00/284.00 319.50/321.50 1715 192.50/194.50 234.50/236.50 280.50/282.50 318.00/320.00 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 193.00/195.00 234.50/236.50 280.50/282.50 317.50/319.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.00/362.00 399.50/401.50 437.50/439.50 474.00/476.00 1100 359.75/361.75 399.75/401.75 437.75/439.75 474.50/476.50 1200 362.00/364.00 402.00/404.00 440.00/442.00 476.50/478.50 1300 361.50/363.50 401.50/403.50 440.00/442.00 476.50/478.50 1400 360.00/362.00 400.00/402.00 438.00/440.00 474.50/476.50 1500 360.00/362.00 399.50/401.50 437.50/439.50 474.00/476.00 1600 361.00/363.00 401.00/403.00 439.00/441.00 475.50/477.50 1715 359.50/361.50 399.00/401.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 358.50/360.50 398.50/400.50 436.00/438.00 472.50/474.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.07% 8.04% 8.04% 8.08% 8.05% 8.06% 1100 8.13% 8.10% 8.10% 8.11% 8.07% 8.07% 1200 8.13% 8.10% 8.11% 8.13% 8.09% 8.09% 1300 8.14% 8.10% 8.09% 8.11% 8.08% 8.09% 1400 8.03% 8.03% 8.06% 8.10% 8.06% 8.05% 1500 8.07% 8.04% 8.04% 8.08% 8.06% 8.06% 1600 8.10% 8.09% 8.09% 8.12% 8.09% 8.10% 1715 8.09% 8.06% 8.06% 8.09% 8.05% 8.06% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 8.08% 7.99% 7.99% 8.03% 8.00% 8.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.15% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 7.90% 7.85% 1100 8.15% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 7.91% 7.85% 1200 8.18% 8.13% 8.08% 8.02% 7.95% 7.89% 1300 8.19% 8.13% 8.08% 8.02% 7.96% 7.89% 1400 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.86% 1500 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.97% 7.91% 7.85% 1600 8.19% 8.13% 8.08% 8.02% 7.95% 7.89% 1715 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.86% (C1osing Sep 30) 1715 8.10% 8.03% 7.98% 7.93% 7.86% 7.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6100/61.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com