Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% (Oct 1) 1000 08.50/10.00 07.50/08.50 01.00/01.50 07.17% 07.38% 05.91% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.25/31.25 67.25/69.25 111.75/113.75 153.50/155.50 1100 29.50/31.50 67.75/69.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1200 29.50/31.50 68.25/70.25 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 1300 29.25/31.25 67.50/69.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1400 29.00/31.00 67.50/69.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1500 29.00/31.00 67.50/69.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1600 29.25/31.25 67.50/69.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1715 29.75/30.75 67.75/69.25 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 30.50/32.50 68.50/70.50 113.00/115.00 155.00/157.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 233.00/235.00 279.00/281.00 316.50/318.50 1100 192.00/194.00 233.50/235.50 280.00/282.00 317.00/319.00 1200 193.50/195.50 235.50/237.50 282.00/284.00 320.00/322.00 1300 192.00/194.00 234.00/236.00 280.50/282.50 318.50/320.50 1400 192.00/194.00 234.00/236.00 280.50/282.50 318.50/320.50 1500 191.50/193.50 233.50/235.50 280.00/282.00 317.50/319.50 1600 192.00/194.00 234.00/236.00 280.00/282.00 317.50/319.50 1715 192.00/194.00 234.00/236.00 280.00/282.00 317.50/319.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 192.50/194.50 234.50/236.50 280.50/282.50 318.00/320.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 358.00/360.00 397.50/399.50 435.50/437.50 472.00/474.00 1100 359.00/361.00 398.50/400.50 436.50/438.50 473.00/475.00 1200 361.00/363.00 401.00/403.00 439.00/441.00 475.50/477.50 1300 360.00/362.00 400.00/402.00 438.00/440.00 474.50/476.50 1400 360.00/362.00 400.00/402.00 438.00/440.00 474.50/476.50 1500 359.00/361.00 398.50/400.50 436.50/438.50 473.00/475.00 1600 359.00/361.00 399.00/401.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 1715 359.00/361.00 399.00/401.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 359.50/361.50 399.00/401.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.09% 8.09% 8.12% 8.09% 8.09% 1100 8.19% 8.13% 8.11% 8.15% 8.11% 8.11% 1200 8.25% 8.21% 8.19% 8.21% 8.18% 8.19% 1300 8.17% 8.13% 8.12% 8.16% 8.12% 8.14% 1400 8.13% 8.13% 8.12% 8.15% 8.12% 8.14% 1500 8.13% 8.12% 8.11% 8.14% 8.09% 8.11% 1600 8.15% 8.12% 8.11% 8.14% 8.11% 8.12% 1715 8.15% 8.12% 8.11% 8.14% 8.11% 8.12% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 8.09% 8.06% 8.06% 8.09% 8.05% 8.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.17% 8.11% 8.06% 8.00% 7.94% 7.88% 1100 8.19% 8.13% 8.09% 8.02% 7.96% 7.89% 1200 8.27% 8.21% 8.15% 8.08% 8.01% 7.94% 1300 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.06% 7.99% 7.93% 1400 8.23% 8.17% 8.12% 8.06% 7.99% 7.92% 1500 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.02% 7.96% 7.89% 1600 8.19% 8.13% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 7.90% 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 7.90% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4300/61.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com