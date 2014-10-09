Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.94% 05.94% 05.94% (Oct 7) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.50 66.50/68.50 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1100 28.00/29.50 66.50/68.50 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1200 28.00/29.50 66.50/68.50 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1300 28.00/30.00 66.50/68.50 111.00/113.00 153.00/155.00 1400 28.00/29.50 66.25/68.25 110.75/112.75 152.50/154.50 1500 28.00/29.50 66.00/68.00 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1600 27.50/29.50 65.50/67.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 1715 27.50/29.00 65.50/67.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Oct 7) 1715 29.75/30.75 67.75/69.25 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.00/193.00 233.00/235.00 279.00/281.00 316.50/318.50 1100 190.50/192.50 232.50/234.50 278.50/280.50 316.00/318.00 1200 191.00/193.00 233.00/235.00 279.00/281.00 316.50/318.50 1300 190.75/192.75 232.50/234.50 278.50/280.50 316.00/318.00 1400 190.00/192.00 231.50/233.50 277.50/279.50 315.00/317.00 1500 188.00/190.00 229.00/231.00 274.50/276.50 311.50/313.50 1600 187.00/189.00 228.00/230.00 273.50/275.50 310.50/312.50 1715 187.00/189.00 228.00/230.00 273.00/275.00 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Oct 7) 1715 192.00/194.00 234.00/236.00 280.00/282.00 317.50/319.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 358.00/360.00 398.00/400.00 436.00/438.00 472.50/474.50 1100 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 435.50/437.50 472.00/474.00 1200 358.00/360.00 397.50/399.50 436.00/438.00 472.50/474.50 1300 357.50/359.50 397.00/399.00 435.50/437.50 472.00/474.00 1400 356.00/358.00 395.50/397.50 433.50/435.50 470.00/472.00 1500 352.00/354.00 391.00/393.00 429.00/431.00 465.00/467.00 1600 351.00/353.00 390.00/392.00 428.00/430.00 464.00/466.00 1715 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 427.00/429.00 463.00/465.00 (C1osing Oct 7) 1715 359.00/361.00 399.00/401.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.16% 8.15% 8.14% 8.16% 8.12% 8.14% 1100 8.15% 8.14% 8.13% 8.14% 8.09% 8.12% 1200 8.16% 8.15% 8.14% 8.16% 8.12% 8.13% 1300 8.19% 8.15% 8.14% 8.15% 8.11% 8.12% 1400 8.15% 8.13% 8.13% 8.13% 8.08% 8.10% 1500 8.14% 8.09% 8.07% 8.07% 8.00% 8.01% 1600 8.07% 8.04% 8.03% 8.02% 7.96% 7.98% 1715 8.04% 8.04% 8.02% 8.01% 7.96% 7.97% (C1osing Oct 7) 1715 8.15% 8.12% 8.11% 8.14% 8.11% 8.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.21% 8.15% 8.10% 8.04% 7.97% 7.90% 1100 8.18% 8.12% 8.07% 8.01% 7.95% 7.88% 1200 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 7.89% 1300 8.19% 8.13% 8.08% 8.02% 7.96% 7.89% 1400 8.17% 8.11% 8.05% 8.00% 7.93% 7.86% 1500 8.08% 8.02% 7.96% 7.91% 7.85% 7.78% 1600 8.05% 7.99% 7.94% 7.89% 7.83% 7.77% 1715 8.03% 7.97% 7.92% 7.87% 7.81% 7.75% (C1osing Oct 7) 1715 8.20% 8.14% 8.09% 8.03% 7.96% 7.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3975/61.4075 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com