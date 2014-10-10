Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.75/07.00 01.25/01.50 04.50/05.50 06.83% 07.43% 06.69% (Oct 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.94% 05.94% 05.94% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 60.50/62.00 105.00/107.00 146.50/148.50 1100 22.75/23.75 60.50/62.50 104.75/106.75 145.50/147.50 1200 22.00/24.00 60.00/62.00 104.50/106.50 145.50/147.50 1300 22.50/24.00 60.50/62.00 104.50/106.50 146.00/148.00 1400 22.50/24.00 60.50/62.00 105.00/107.00 146.50/148.50 1500 22.00/23.50 60.25/62.25 104.75/106.75 146.25/148.25 1600 22.50/24.00 60.50/62.50 105.00/107.00 146.50/148.50 1715 22.00/23.50 60.00/62.00 104.50/106.50 146.00/148.00 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 27.50/29.00 65.50/67.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 224.50/226.50 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 1100 182.25/184.25 223.00/225.00 268.00/270.00 304.50/306.50 1200 181.50/183.50 222.00/224.00 267.00/269.00 303.50/305.50 1300 183.00/185.00 224.00/226.00 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 1400 183.50/185.50 225.00/227.00 271.00/273.00 308.50/310.50 1500 183.50/185.50 224.50/226.50 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 1600 183.50/185.50 225.00/227.00 271.00/273.00 308.50/310.50 1715 183.00/185.00 224.00/226.00 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 187.00/189.00 228.00/230.00 273.00/275.00 309.50/311.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.50/349.50 386.50/388.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 1100 344.50/346.50 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00 456.00/458.00 1200 343.50/345.50 382.00/384.00 419.50/421.50 455.50/457.50 1300 347.50/349.50 386.50/388.50 424.50/426.50 460.50/462.50 1400 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 427.00/429.00 463.00/465.00 1500 348.00/350.00 387.00/389.00 425.00/427.00 461.00/463.00 1600 349.50/351.50 388.50/390.50 426.50/428.50 462.50/464.50 1715 348.50/350.50 387.50/389.50 425.50/427.50 461.50/463.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 350.00/352.00 389.00/391.00 427.00/429.00 463.00/465.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.13% 8.14% 8.12% 8.06% 8.11% 1100 8.17% 8.13% 8.11% 8.07% 8.00% 8.05% 1200 8.10% 8.10% 8.10% 8.05% 7.97% 8.02% 1300 8.16% 8.11% 8.12% 8.11% 8.05% 8.10% 1400 8.16% 8.14% 8.16% 8.14% 8.08% 8.15% 1500 8.11% 8.13% 8.14% 8.13% 8.07% 8.12% 1600 8.18% 8.15% 8.15% 8.13% 8.08% 8.14% 1715 8.08% 8.09% 8.11% 8.10% 8.04% 8.10% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 8.04% 8.04% 8.02% 8.01% 7.96% 7.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.14% 8.07% 8.01% 7.95% 7.89% 7.83% 1100 8.08% 8.00% 7.94% 7.87% 7.81% 7.76% 1200 8.06% 7.98% 7.93% 7.87% 7.81% 7.76% 1300 8.14% 8.08% 8.03% 7.97% 7.90% 7.85% 1400 8.19% 8.14% 8.08% 8.02% 7.95% 7.89% 1500 8.16% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.91% 7.85% 1600 8.19% 8.12% 8.07% 8.00% 7.94% 7.88% 1715 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.91% 7.85% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 8.03% 7.97% 7.92% 7.87% 7.81% 7.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0500/61.0600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com