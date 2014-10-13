Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.75 04.75/05.75 N/A 07.09% 07.09% N/A (Oct 9) 1000 05.75/07.00 01.25/01.50 04.50/05.50 06.83% 07.43% 06.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 60.50/62.50 104.50/106.50 145.50/147.50 1100 22.00/23.50 60.00/62.00 104.00/106.00 144.50/146.50 1200 22.00/24.00 59.75/61.75 103.50/105.50 144.50/146.50 1300 21.50/23.50 59.50/61.50 103.50/105.50 144.50/146.50 1400 22.50/24.00 60.00/62.00 104.00/106.00 144.50/146.50 1500 22.00/23.50 60.00/62.00 104.00/106.00 144.50/146.50 1600 21.50/23.00 59.00/61.00 102.50/104.50 143.00/145.00 1715 22.00/23.50 59.75/61.75 103.50/105.50 144.50/146.50 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 22.00/23.50 60.00/62.00 104.50/106.50 146.00/148.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.50/184.50 223.50/225.50 269.00/271.00 306.00/308.00 1100 181.00/183.00 221.50/223.50 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 1200 181.00/183.00 221.50/223.50 266.50/268.50 303.00/305.00 1300 181.00/183.00 222.00/224.00 267.00/269.00 303.50/305.50 1400 181.00/183.00 221.50/223.50 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 1500 181.00/183.00 221.50/223.50 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 1600 179.00/181.00 219.50/221.50 264.00/266.00 300.00/302.00 1715 180.50/182.50 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 183.00/185.00 224.00/226.00 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/349.00 386.00/388.00 424.00/426.00 460.00/462.00 1100 343.00/345.00 382.00/384.00 419.50/421.50 455.50/457.50 1200 343.50/345.50 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00 456.00/458.00 1300 344.00/346.00 382.50/384.50 420.00/422.00 456.00/458.00 1400 342.00/344.00 380.50/382.50 418.50/420.50 454.50/456.50 1500 342.50/344.50 381.00/383.00 418.50/420.50 454.50/456.50 1600 340.00/342.00 378.50/380.50 416.00/418.00 452.00/454.00 1715 340.50/342.50 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 452.00/454.00 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 348.50/350.50 387.50/389.50 425.50/427.50 461.50/463.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.16% 8.10% 8.09% 8.06% 8.01% 8.06% 1100 8.06% 8.05% 8.04% 8.00% 7.94% 7.98% 1200 8.06% 8.02% 8.02% 8.00% 7.94% 7.99% 1300 7.99% 8.01% 8.02% 8.00% 7.95% 8.01% 1400 8.10% 8.05% 8.03% 8.00% 7.93% 7.98% 1500 8.06% 8.05% 8.03% 8.00% 7.93% 7.98% 1600 7.90% 7.92% 7.93% 7.90% 7.85% 7.90% 1715 8.01% 7.99% 7.99% 7.96% 7.89% 7.93% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 8.08% 8.09% 8.11% 8.10% 8.04% 8.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.10% 8.04% 7.99% 7.93% 7.87% 7.81% 1100 8.01% 7.95% 7.91% 7.85% 7.79% 7.74% 1200 8.03% 7.96% 7.92% 7.86% 7.80% 7.75% 1300 8.04% 7.98% 7.92% 7.86% 7.80% 7.75% 1400 8.01% 7.93% 7.87% 7.82% 7.77% 7.72% 1500 8.01% 7.94% 7.88% 7.83% 7.77% 7.72% 1600 7.93% 7.87% 7.82% 7.77% 7.71% 7.67% 1715 7.95% 7.87% 7.82% 7.76% 7.70% 7.66% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 8.15% 8.09% 8.04% 7.98% 7.91% 7.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3500/61.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com