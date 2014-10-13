Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 02.20/03.20 N/A N/A 06.56% (Oct 10) 1000 04.75/05.75 04.75/05.75 N/A 07.09% 07.09% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/20.50 57.50/59.00 101.50/103.50 142.00/144.00 1100 19.00/21.00 57.00/59.00 100.50/102.50 141.00/143.00 1200 19.00/21.00 57.00/59.00 100.50/102.50 141.00/143.00 1300 19.50/20.50 57.00/58.00 100.25/101.75 140.00/142.00 1400 19.50/20.50 57.00/58.00 100.00/102.00 140.00/142.00 1500 19.25/20.25 56.75/57.75 99.75/101.25 139.50/141.50 1600 18.75/20.75 56.25/58.25 99.50/101.50 139.50/141.50 1715 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 99.50/101.50 139.50/141.50 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 22.00/23.50 59.75/61.75 103.50/105.50 144.50/146.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.50/180.50 219.00/221.00 263.00/265.00 299.50/301.50 1100 177.00/179.00 217.00/219.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1200 177.00/179.00 217.00/219.00 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1300 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 1400 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 1500 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 258.00/260.00 293.50/295.50 1600 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 1715 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 180.50/182.50 221.00/223.00 265.00/267.00 301.00/303.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 339.00/341.00 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 450.00/452.00 1100 336.50/338.50 374.50/376.50 411.50/413.50 447.00/449.00 1200 336.00/338.00 374.00/376.00 411.00/413.00 446.50/448.50 1300 333.00/335.00 370.50/372.50 407.50/409.50 443.25/445.25 1400 333.50/335.50 371.50/373.50 408.50/410.50 444.00/446.00 1500 332.00/334.00 369.50/371.50 406.50/408.50 441.50/443.50 1600 331.50/333.50 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 441.00/443.00 1715 330.50/332.50 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 440.00/442.00 (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 340.50/342.50 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 452.00/454.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.05% 8.05% 8.04% 8.00% 7.93% 7.97% 1100 8.02% 7.99% 7.98% 7.94% 7.87% 7.91% 1200 8.02% 7.98% 7.97% 7.93% 7.86% 7.90% 1300 7.96% 7.93% 7.92% 7.87% 7.80% 7.84% 1400 7.97% 7.94% 7.93% 7.88% 7.81% 7.86% 1500 7.92% 7.90% 7.90% 7.85% 7.79% 7.83% 1600 7.92% 7.90% 7.90% 7.85% 7.79% 7.83% 1715 7.87% 7.91% 7.91% 7.85% 7.77% 7.81% (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 8.01% 7.99% 7.99% 7.96% 7.89% 7.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.98% 7.92% 7.85% 7.78% 7.73% 7.68% 1100 7.92% 7.85% 7.80% 7.73% 7.68% 7.63% 1200 7.90% 7.84% 7.78% 7.72% 7.66% 7.62% 1300 7.84% 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.60% 7.56% 1400 7.86% 7.79% 7.74% 7.68% 7.63% 7.59% 1500 7.83% 7.76% 7.70% 7.64% 7.59% 7.54% 1600 7.82% 7.75% 7.69% 7.63% 7.58% 7.54% 1715 7.81% 7.74% 7.68% 7.62% 7.57% 7.53% (C1osing Oct 10) 1715 7.95% 7.87% 7.82% 7.76% 7.70% 7.66% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0950/61.1050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com