Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.30/04.50 02.20/03.00 01.10/01.50 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% (Oct 13) 1000 N/A N/A 02.20/03.20 N/A N/A 06.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.00 55.50/56.50 99.00/100.00 139.00/140.00 1100 17.50/19.00 55.00/57.00 98.50/100.50 138.50/140.50 1200 18.25/19.25 55.25/56.75 98.50/100.00 138.00/140.00 1300 17.50/19.00 54.75/56.75 98.00/100.00 138.50/140.50 1400 17.50/19.00 55.00/57.00 98.50/100.50 139.00/141.00 1500 17.50/19.00 55.00/57.00 99.00/101.00 139.50/141.50 1600 17.50/19.50 55.00/57.00 99.00/101.00 139.00/141.00 1715 17.50/19.00 55.00/57.00 99.00/101.00 139.50/141.50 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 99.50/101.50 139.50/141.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 214.00/216.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1100 173.50/175.50 213.00/215.00 255.50/257.50 290.50/292.50 1200 173.50/175.50 212.75/214.75 255.50/257.50 290.50/292.50 1300 174.00/176.00 213.50/215.50 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1400 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 257.50/259.50 293.00/295.00 1500 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 258.00/260.00 293.50/295.50 1600 175.00/177.00 214.50/216.50 258.00/260.00 293.50/295.50 1715 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.50/332.50 367.50/369.50 404.50/406.50 439.50/441.50 1100 328.50/330.50 365.50/367.50 402.50/404.50 437.50/439.50 1200 329.00/331.00 365.75/367.75 402.25/404.25 437.50/439.50 1300 330.00/332.00 367.00/369.00 403.50/405.50 438.50/440.50 1400 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 441.00/443.00 1500 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 441.50/443.50 1600 332.50/334.50 369.50/371.50 406.50/408.50 442.00/444.00 1715 332.50/334.50 369.50/371.50 406.50/408.50 442.00/444.00 (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 330.50/332.50 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 440.00/442.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.89% 7.82% 7.87% 1100 7.94% 7.94% 7.94% 7.87% 7.79% 7.82% 1200 7.97% 7.92% 7.91% 7.86% 7.78% 7.81% 1300 7.90% 7.89% 7.92% 7.87% 7.80% 7.83% 1400 7.92% 7.92% 7.94% 7.89% 7.82% 7.86% 1500 7.90% 7.93% 7.96% 7.90% 7.82% 7.86% 1600 7.92% 7.93% 7.93% 7.88% 7.81% 7.85% 1715 7.89% 7.92% 7.95% 7.90% 7.83% 7.87% (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 7.87% 7.91% 7.91% 7.85% 7.77% 7.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.78% 7.71% 7.65% 7.59% 7.55% 1100 7.81% 7.72% 7.66% 7.60% 7.55% 7.51% 1200 7.80% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 7.55% 7.50% 1300 7.82% 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% 7.56% 7.51% 1400 7.85% 7.78% 7.71% 7.65% 7.59% 7.55% 1500 7.85% 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.59% 7.54% 1600 7.85% 7.77% 7.71% 7.64% 7.59% 7.54% 1715 7.86% 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.54% (C1osing Oct 13) 1715 7.81% 7.74% 7.68% 7.62% 7.57% 7.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4100/61.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com