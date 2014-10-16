Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.81% 06.52% 06.91% (Oct 14) 1000 03.30/04.50 02.20/03.00 01.10/01.50 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.25/15.25 50.25/52.25 93.25/95.25 133.00/135.00 1100 13.25/15.25 50.50/52.50 93.50/95.50 133.50/135.50 1200 13.50/15.50 50.50/52.50 93.50/95.50 133.50/135.50 1300 13.50/15.50 50.75/52.75 94.00/96.00 134.00/136.00 1400 13.50/15.50 51.00/53.00 94.00/96.00 134.00/136.00 1500 13.50/15.50 50.75/52.75 94.00/96.00 134.00/136.00 1600 14.25/15.75 51.25/53.25 94.50/96.50 134.50/136.50 1715 14.00/15.50 51.00/53.00 94.00/96.00 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 17.50/19.00 55.00/57.00 99.00/101.00 139.50/141.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.00/170.00 207.00/209.00 249.00/251.00 283.50/285.50 1100 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 248.50/250.50 282.50/284.50 1200 169.00/171.00 208.50/210.50 249.50/251.50 283.50/285.50 1300 169.50/171.50 209.00/211.00 250.00/252.00 284.00/286.00 1400 169.00/171.00 208.50/210.50 249.00/251.00 283.00/285.00 1500 170.00/172.00 209.50/211.50 250.50/252.50 284.50/286.50 1600 170.00/172.00 209.50/211.50 250.50/252.50 284.50/286.50 1715 169.50/171.50 209.00/211.00 249.50/251.50 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 175.50/177.50 215.50/217.50 258.50/260.50 294.00/296.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.50/323.50 358.00/360.00 394.00/396.00 429.00/431.00 1100 320.50/322.50 356.50/358.50 392.50/394.50 427.50/429.50 1200 321.00/323.00 357.50/359.50 393.50/395.50 428.00/430.00 1300 322.00/324.00 358.00/360.00 394.00/396.00 428.50/430.50 1400 320.50/322.50 356.50/358.50 392.50/394.50 427.00/429.00 1500 322.50/324.50 358.50/360.50 394.50/396.50 429.00/431.00 1600 322.00/324.00 358.00/360.00 394.00/396.00 428.50/430.50 1715 321.00/323.00 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 332.50/334.50 369.50/371.50 406.50/408.50 442.00/444.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.76% 7.78% 7.72% 7.64% 7.68% 1100 7.82% 7.80% 7.81% 7.77% 7.69% 7.69% 1200 7.84% 7.80% 7.82% 7.78% 7.70% 7.73% 1300 7.87% 7.84% 7.85% 7.80% 7.72% 7.74% 1400 7.89% 7.83% 7.83% 7.76% 7.68% 7.70% 1500 7.83% 7.80% 7.81% 7.78% 7.70% 7.72% 1600 7.93% 7.85% 7.85% 7.79% 7.71% 7.72% 1715 7.87% 7.80% 7.81% 7.76% 7.68% 7.69% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 7.89% 7.92% 7.95% 7.90% 7.83% 7.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.45% 7.40% 7.37% 1100 7.64% 7.56% 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% 7.35% 1200 7.67% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 7.40% 7.36% 1300 7.69% 7.60% 7.53% 7.46% 7.41% 7.37% 1400 7.64% 7.55% 7.48% 7.42% 7.36% 7.33% 1500 7.66% 7.57% 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.34% 1600 7.66% 7.56% 7.49% 7.43% 7.37% 7.34% 1715 7.63% 7.53% 7.46% 7.40% 7.34% 7.30% (C1osing Oct 14) 1715 7.86% 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8350/61.8450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com