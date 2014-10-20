Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.67% 06.91% 05.93% (Oct 16) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.81% 06.52% 06.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.50/14.00 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1100 12.50/14.00 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1200 13.00/14.00 50.50/51.50 94.00/95.00 134.50/135.50 1300 12.50/14.50 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1400 13.00/14.00 50.50/51.50 94.25/95.25 134.75/135.75 1500 12.50/14.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 134.50/136.50 1600 12.50/14.00 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1715 12.50/14.00 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Oct 16) 1715 14.00/15.50 51.00/53.00 94.00/96.00 134.00/136.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 1100 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 1200 170.50/172.50 210.50/212.50 252.00/254.00 286.50/288.50 1300 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 1400 170.25/172.25 210.50/212.50 252.00/254.00 286.50/288.50 1500 170.50/172.50 210.50/212.50 252.50/254.50 287.00/289.00 1600 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 1715 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 (C1osing Oct 16) 1715 169.50/171.50 209.00/211.00 249.50/251.50 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 324.00/326.00 360.50/362.50 397.00/399.00 431.50/433.50 1100 324.00/326.00 360.50/362.50 397.00/399.00 431.50/433.50 1200 324.50/326.50 361.00/363.00 397.00/399.00 431.50/433.50 1300 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 397.50/399.50 432.50/434.50 1400 325.00/327.00 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 433.00/435.00 1500 325.50/327.50 362.50/364.50 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1600 324.00/326.00 361.00/363.00 397.50/399.50 432.50/434.50 1715 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 433.00/435.00 (C1osing Oct 16) 1715 321.00/323.00 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.95% 7.90% 7.91% 7.86% 7.79% 7.82% 1100 7.94% 7.90% 7.91% 7.86% 7.78% 7.82% 1200 7.96% 7.90% 7.91% 7.88% 7.81% 7.83% 1300 7.96% 7.90% 7.92% 7.87% 7.79% 7.82% 1400 7.96% 7.92% 7.94% 7.88% 7.81% 7.84% 1500 7.97% 7.95% 7.96% 7.90% 7.82% 7.86% 1600 7.95% 7.91% 7.92% 7.87% 7.79% 7.82% 1715 7.96% 7.92% 7.93% 7.88% 7.80% 7.83% (C1osing Oct 16) 1715 7.87% 7.80% 7.81% 7.76% 7.68% 7.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 7.66% 7.59% 7.53% 7.47% 7.42% 1100 7.76% 7.66% 7.59% 7.53% 7.47% 7.42% 1200 7.77% 7.68% 7.60% 7.53% 7.47% 7.42% 1300 7.76% 7.67% 7.60% 7.54% 7.49% 7.44% 1400 7.78% 7.69% 7.62% 7.56% 7.50% 7.45% 1500 7.80% 7.71% 7.64% 7.59% 7.53% 7.48% 1600 7.76% 7.67% 7.61% 7.55% 7.49% 7.44% 1715 7.78% 7.69% 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% (C1osing Oct 16) 1715 7.63% 7.53% 7.46% 7.40% 7.34% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4400/61.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com