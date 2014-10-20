Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.55% 06.55% 06.55% (Oct 17) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.67% 06.91% 05.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.25/12.75 49.00/51.00 93.00/95.00 134.00/136.00 1100 11.25/12.75 49.00/50.50 92.50/94.50 133.50/135.50 1200 11.00/12.50 48.50/50.50 92.50/94.50 133.00/135.00 1300 11.50/12.50 48.75/50.25 92.50/94.00 133.00/135.00 1400 11.00/12.50 48.50/50.50 92.50/94.50 133.00/135.00 1500 11.00/12.50 48.50/50.50 92.00/94.00 132.50/134.50 1600 11.00/12.50 48.50/50.50 92.25/94.25 133.00/135.00 1715 11.00/13.00 48.00/50.00 91.50/93.50 132.00/134.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 12.50/14.00 50.00/52.00 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.50/172.50 211.00/213.00 253.00/255.00 288.00/290.00 1100 170.00/172.00 210.50/212.50 252.00/254.00 287.00/289.00 1200 169.25/171.25 209.50/211.50 251.50/253.50 286.50/288.50 1300 169.00/171.00 209.00/211.00 250.50/252.50 285.50/287.50 1400 169.00/171.00 209.50/211.50 251.00/253.00 286.00/288.00 1500 168.50/170.50 208.50/210.50 250.00/252.00 284.50/286.50 1600 169.00/171.00 209.00/211.00 250.50/252.50 285.50/287.50 1715 168.00/170.00 208.00/210.00 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 170.00/172.00 210.00/212.00 251.50/253.50 286.00/288.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 364.50/366.50 401.50/403.50 436.50/438.50 1100 326.50/328.50 363.50/365.50 400.50/402.50 435.50/437.50 1200 325.50/327.50 363.00/365.00 400.00/402.00 435.00/437.00 1300 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.50/400.50 433.50/435.50 1400 325.00/327.00 362.00/364.00 399.00/401.00 434.00/436.00 1500 323.50/325.50 360.50/362.50 397.00/399.00 432.00/434.00 1600 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 433.00/435.00 1715 322.50/324.50 359.00/361.00 395.00/397.00 429.50/431.50 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 324.50/326.50 361.50/363.50 398.00/400.00 433.00/435.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.05% 8.01% 8.03% 7.99% 7.91% 7.95% 1100 8.01% 7.96% 8.00% 7.96% 7.89% 7.92% 1200 7.96% 7.96% 7.97% 7.93% 7.85% 7.90% 1300 7.97% 7.94% 7.97% 7.92% 7.84% 7.87% 1400 7.96% 7.95% 7.97% 7.91% 7.88% 7.88% 1500 7.96% 7.92% 7.94% 7.89% 7.82% 7.85% 1600 7.96% 7.94% 7.97% 7.91% 7.83% 7.86% 1715 7.88% 7.86% 7.90% 7.86% 7.79% 7.83% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 7.96% 7.92% 7.93% 7.88% 7.80% 7.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.88% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.61% 7.55% 1100 7.85% 7.78% 7.72% 7.65% 7.59% 7.52% 1200 7.84% 7.76% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 1300 7.81% 7.74% 7.68% 7.61% 7.56% 7.49% 1400 7.82% 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% 7.56% 7.50% 1500 7.79% 7.71% 7.65% 7.58% 7.53% 7.47% 1600 7.81% 7.74% 7.67% 7.60% 7.55% 7.48% 1715 7.76% 7.68% 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 7.78% 7.69% 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3600/61.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com