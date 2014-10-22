Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.25/08.50 01.25/01.50 06.00/07.00 07.20% 07.45% 07.15% (Oct 20) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.55% 06.55% 06.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/06.00 41.50/43.50 85.00/87.00 125.50/127.50 1100 04.50/06.00 41.00/43.00 84.00/86.00 123.50/125.50 1200 04.50/06.00 41.00/43.00 84.00/86.00 123.50/125.50 1300 04.50/06.00 41.25/43.25 84.50/86.50 124.50/126.50 1400 04.50/06.00 41.25/43.15 84.50/86.50 124.50/126.50 1500 04.50/06.00 41.50/43.50 84.50/86.50 124.50/126.50 1600 04.50/06.00 41.50/43.50 84.50/86.50 124.50/126.50 1715 04.50/06.00 41.50/43.50 84.50/86.50 124.50/126.50 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 11.00/13.00 48.00/50.00 91.50/93.50 132.00/134.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 201.00/203.00 242.50/244.50 276.50/278.50 1100 158.00/160.00 197.00/199.00 237.00/239.00 270.50/272.50 1200 158.00/160.00 196.50/198.50 236.50/238.50 269.50/271.50 1300 159.50/161.50 198.50/200.50 239.00/241.00 272.50/274.50 1400 160.00/162.00 199.00/201.00 239.00/241.00 273.50/275.50 1500 160.00/162.00 199.50/201.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1600 160.00/162.00 199.50/201.50 240.00/242.00 274.00/276.00 1715 160.00/162.00 199.00/201.00 239.50/241.50 273.50/275.50 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 168.00/170.00 208.00/210.00 249.50/251.50 284.00/286.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.00/316.00 350.00/352.00 386.00/388.00 420.50/422.50 1100 307.00/309.00 342.00/344.00 377.00/379.00 411.00/413.00 1200 305.50/307.50 340.50/342.50 375.50/377.50 409.00/411.00 1300 309.00/311.00 344.00/346.00 378.50/380.50 412.00/414.00 1400 310.00/312.00 345.00/347.00 379.50/381.50 413.00/415.00 1500 310.50/312.50 346.00/348.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 1600 311.00/313.00 346.00/348.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 1715 310.50/312.50 345.50/347.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 322.50/324.50 359.00/361.00 395.00/397.00 429.50/431.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.91% 7.88% 7.93% 7.85% 7.77% 7.84% 1100 7.82% 7.79% 7.80% 7.70% 7.61% 7.66% 1200 7.82% 7.79% 7.81% 7.70% 7.59% 7.64% 1300 7.86% 7.83% 7.87% 7.77% 7.67% 7.72% 1400 7.85% 7.83% 7.86% 7.80% 7.69% 7.72% 1500 7.91% 7.84% 7.87% 7.80% 7.71% 7.76% 1600 7.90% 7.83% 7.86% 7.79% 7.70% 7.75% 1715 7.91% 7.83% 7.86% 7.79% 7.68% 7.73% (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 7.88% 7.86% 7.90% 7.86% 7.79% 7.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.73% 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% 1100 7.56% 7.46% 7.38% 7.32% 7.26% 7.23% 1200 7.54% 7.43% 7.35% 7.29% 7.23% 7.20% 1300 7.62% 7.51% 7.43% 7.35% 7.28% 7.24% 1400 7.64% 7.53% 7.45% 7.37% 7.30% 7.26% 1500 7.66% 7.55% 7.47% 7.40% 7.33% 7.29% 1600 7.65% 7.55% 7.46% 7.39% 7.33% 7.28% 1715 7.64% 7.54% 7.46% 7.38% 7.32% 7.28% (C1osing Oct 20) 1715 7.76% 7.68% 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3100/61.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com