Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 02.20/03.20 N/A 06.53% 06.53% N/A (Nov 07) 1000 05.70/06.90 03.45/04.15 02.25/02.75 06.76% 06.82% 06.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.75/21.75 61.75/63.75 100.50/102.50 134.50/136.50 1100 20.00/22.00 62.00/64.00 101.00/103.00 135.50/137.50 1200 20.75/21.75 62.50/64.50 101.00/103.00 135.50/137.50 1300 20.00/21.50 62.00/64.00 101.00/103.00 135.50/137.50 1400 20.25/21.25 62.25/64.25 101.25/103.25 135.75/137.75 1500 20.50/21.50 63.00/64.00 101.75/102.75 136.50/137.50 1600 20.00/22.00 62.00/64.00 101.00/103.00 135.50/137.50 1715 20.50/22.00 62.75/64.75 101.50/103.50 136.25/138.25 (C1osing Nov 07) 1715 19.75/21.75 61.50/63.50 100.00/102.00 134.00/136.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.00/175.00 214.00/216.00 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 1100 174.50/176.50 215.50/217.50 249.50/251.50 287.00/289.00 1200 174.50/176.50 215.00/217.00 249.50/251.50 287.00/289.00 1300 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 249.50/251.50 287.00/289.00 1400 174.75/176.75 215.75/217.75 250.25/252.25 286.75/288.75 1500 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 249.50/251.50 286.50/288.50 1600 174.50/176.50 215.00/217.00 249.00/251.00 286.50/288.50 1715 175.25/177.25 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 (C1osing Nov 07) 1715 172.50/174.50 212.50/214.50 246.00/248.00 282.50/284.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.00/323.00 357.00/359.00 392.00/394.00 426.00/428.00 1100 323.50/325.50 359.50/361.50 394.50/396.50 428.50/430.50 1200 323.50/325.50 359.50/361.50 394.50/396.50 428.50/430.50 1300 323.00/325.00 359.00/361.00 394.00/396.00 428.00/430.00 1400 323.25/325.25 359.25/361.25 394.25/396.25 428.25/430.25 1500 323.00/325.00 359.00/361.00 394.00/396.00 428.00/430.00 1600 323.00/325.00 359.00/361.00 394.00/396.00 428.00/430.00 1715 324.25/326.25 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 429.50/431.50 (C1osing Nov 07) 1715 318.50/320.50 354.00/356.00 388.50/390.50 422.00/424.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.62% 7.57% 7.48% 7.49% 7.51% 1100 7.68% 7.65% 7.62% 7.54% 7.55% 7.56% 1200 7.76% 7.68% 7.62% 7.54% 7.54% 7.56% 1300 7.66% 7.65% 7.62% 7.53% 7.53% 7.56% 1400 7.71% 7.68% 7.64% 7.55% 7.56% 7.58% 1500 7.72% 7.69% 7.64% 7.56% 7.56% 7.56% 1600 7.68% 7.65% 7.61% 7.54% 7.54% 7.54% 1715 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.57% 7.57% 7.58% (C1osing Nov 07) 1715 7.59% 7.56% 7.52% 7.44% 7.44% 7.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.43% 7.36% 7.31% 7.26% 7.23% 7.17% 1100 7.48% 7.41% 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.21% 1200 7.48% 7.41% 7.36% 7.32% 7.27% 7.22% 1300 7.48% 7.41% 7.35% 7.30% 7.26% 7.21% 1400 7.49% 7.41% 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.21% 1500 7.47% 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.26% 7.20% 1600 7.46% 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.26% 7.20% 1715 7.48% 7.42% 7.37% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% (C1osing Nov 07) 1715 7.35% 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5050/61.5150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com