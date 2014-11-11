Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.93% (Nov 10) 1000 02.20/03.20 02.20/03.20 N/A 06.53% 06.53% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/20.75 61.00/63.00 100.00/102.00 134.50/136.50 1100 19.00/21.00 61.50/63.50 100.50/102.50 135.00/137.00 1200 19.75/20.75 62.25/63.75 101.50/103.50 136.50/138.50 1300 19.25/20.25 62.00/63.00 101.50/102.50 136.50/137.50 1400 19.00/21.00 61.75/63.75 100.75/102.75 135.75/137.75 1500 19.50/20.50 62.25/63.75 101.50/103.50 136.50/138.50 1600 18.75/20.25 61.50/63.50 101.00/103.00 136.00/138.00 1715 19.00/21.00 61.75/63.75 101.25/103.25 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 20.50/22.00 62.75/64.75 101.50/103.50 136.25/138.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 173.50/175.50 214.00/216.00 248.00/250.00 285.50/287.50 1100 174.00/176.00 215.00/217.00 249.00/251.00 286.50/288.50 1200 176.00/178.00 217.00/219.00 251.00/253.00 288.50/290.50 1300 175.00/177.00 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 1400 174.75/176.75 215.25/217.25 249.25/251.25 286.75/288.75 1500 175.50/177.50 216.50/218.50 250.75/252.75 287.75/289.75 1600 175.00/177.00 216.00/218.00 250.50/252.50 288.00/290.00 1715 176.00/178.00 217.00/219.00 251.50/253.50 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 175.25/177.25 216.00/218.00 250.00/252.00 287.50/289.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.00/324.00 358.00/360.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1100 323.00/325.00 359.00/361.00 394.00/396.00 428.00/430.00 1200 325.00/327.00 361.00/363.00 396.00/398.00 430.00/432.00 1300 324.00/326.00 360.00/362.00 395.00/397.00 429.00/431.00 1400 322.75/324.75 358.75/360.75 393.50/395.50 427.50/429.50 1500 324.00/326.00 360.00/362.00 394.75/396.75 428.50/430.50 1600 324.25/326.25 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 429.50/431.50 1715 325.50/327.50 361.50/363.50 397.00/399.00 431.00/433.00 (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 324.25/326.25 360.50/362.50 395.50/397.50 429.50/431.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.70% 7.67% 7.62% 7.54% 7.54% 7.55% 1100 7.76% 7.72% 7.65% 7.56% 7.57% 7.58% 1200 7.83% 7.79% 7.73% 7.65% 7.65% 7.64% 1300 7.74% 7.74% 7.70% 7.61% 7.61% 7.61% 1400 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.59% 7.58% 7.57% 1500 7.80% 7.78% 7.73% 7.63% 7.62% 7.62% 1600 7.71% 7.73% 7.70% 7.61% 7.60% 7.61% 1715 7.79% 7.76% 7.73% 7.65% 7.65% 7.65% (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.57% 7.57% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.26% 7.20% 1100 7.48% 7.42% 7.37% 7.32% 7.28% 7.21% 1200 7.53% 7.47% 7.41% 7.35% 7.31% 7.24% 1300 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.33% 7.29% 7.22% 1400 7.48% 7.41% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.19% 1500 7.51% 7.44% 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 7.21% 1600 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.34% 7.29% 7.22% 1715 7.55% 7.48% 7.42% 7.37% 7.33% 7.25% (C1osing Nov 10) 1715 7.48% 7.42% 7.37% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.5500/61.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com